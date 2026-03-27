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Delhi Police Nab Tillu Tajpuria Gang Members After Encounter in Rohini

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
4 Minutes Read

March 27, 2026 18:43 IST

Delhi Police have apprehended three members of the notorious Tillu Tajpuria gang, following a dramatic shootout in Rohini, in connection with the Ravi Bhardwaj murder, intensifying the crackdown on gang-related crime in the capital.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Three members of the Tillu Tajpuria gang arrested in connection with the Ravi Bhardwaj murder case in Bawana.
  • A shootout occurred in Rohini between the police Crime Branch and two of the suspects, resulting in injuries to both suspects.
  • The murder of Ravi Bhardwaj is believed to be linked to an ongoing gang rivalry between the Gogi and Tillu gangs.
  • Police investigation revealed Chetanya's involvement in providing information and identifying the victim to the shooters.
  • The crime was orchestrated by gang members associated with Deepak Pakasma and Himmat alias Chiku, who are leading the Tillu gang.

Three members of the Tillu Tajpuria gang have been arrested, two of them after a brief encounter in outer Delhi's Rohini, in connection with the Ravi Bhardwaj murder earlier this month in Bawana, officials said on Friday.

Those arrested have been identified as Chetanya (22), Kunal alias Shunty (23) and a juvenile. While Chetanya was earlier apprehended during the investigation, Kunal and the juvenile were held after an encounter with the Crime Branch in Rohini Sector 28, they said.

 

According to the police, the encounter took place around 12.50 am on March 26 when a Crime Branch team intercepted the duo riding a scooty. On seeing the police, the accused allegedly fired indiscriminately, prompting retaliatory action. Both sustained bullet injuries in their legs and were overpowered.

During the exchange of fire, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sanjay Kumar Nagpal and a head constable were also hit, but escaped unhurt due to their bulletproof jackets, a senior police officer said.

Two semi-automatic pistols along with seven live cartridges, eight empty shells and a stolen scooty were recovered. A tempo used in the crime has also been traced, they added.

Details of the Bawana Murder and Investigation

The arrests come in connection with the March 19 killing of Bhardwaj, a resident of Harevelli village in Bawana, who was shot dead inside his house. Three others, including his father, were injured in the firing. The attack is suspected to be part of an ongoing gang rivalry between the Gogi and Tillu gangs.

During investigation, Chetanya emerged as a key conspirator who allegedly provided the shooters with details about the victim's residence and movements and even pointed out the target prior to the attack. He was in touch with other conspirators through mobile communication and later deleted incriminating data, police said.

Based on his disclosures and technical evidence, police identified the shooters, including Kunal and the juvenile, who were directly involved in carrying out the killing. The assailants had reached the spot on two motorcycles and opened fire in a coordinated manner, killing Bhardwaj on the spot and injuring three others.

Police said the crime was executed on the directions of gang members linked to Deepak Pakasma and Himmat alias Chiku, who are currently leading the Tillu gang. Another accused, Tarun alias Tori, has also emerged as a key conspirator who facilitated coordination between the shooters and the informer.

On Thursday, a 20-year-old man, alleged to be the main shooter involved in the killing, was also arrested in Bihar's Begusarai.

Akash alias Bittu alias Khuddi, originally from Nangal Thakran in Delhi, is said to be a key operative of the Tillu Tajpuriya gang.

Background of the Gang Rivalry

The killing is believed to be a retaliatory act in the long-standing gang war between the Gogi and Tillu factions, which has seen multiple high-profile murders, including killings inside Rohini court and Tihar Jail in recent years.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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