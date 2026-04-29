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Home  » News » Interstate Arms Syndicate Busted By Delhi Police; Nine Arrested

Interstate Arms Syndicate Busted By Delhi Police; Nine Arrested

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 29, 2026 16:37 IST

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Delhi Police successfully dismantled a major interstate arms trafficking syndicate, arresting nine individuals and seizing a significant cache of firearms, disrupting criminal networks across North India.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Delhi Police busted an interstate arms trafficking syndicate with international links.
  • Nine people were arrested, and 23 sophisticated firearms were seized.
  • The syndicate allegedly sourced weapons from across the border, routed through Nepal.
  • The network used encrypted communication to evade detection.
  • The operation involved coordinated raids across Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

The Delhi Police has busted an interstate arms trafficking syndicate with alleged international linkages and arrested nine people, an official said on Wednesday.

Police seized 23 sophisticated firearms and 92 live cartridges, the official said.

 

International Arms Trafficking Network Uncovered

He said the racket, allegedly operated by fugitive criminal Shahbaz Ansari, a parole jumper in a National Investigation Agency case, and his uncle Rehan Ansari, was active across North India and sourced weapons from across the border.

Police conducted a series of coordinated operations across Delhi and Uttar Pradesh over the past fortnight, resulting in arrests and seizures.

Weapons Sourced From Across The Border

According to police, the syndicate procured foreign-made weapons, allegedly routed into India via the Nepal border, and supplied them to criminal networks in Delhi-NCR and Uttar Pradesh.

"The network had a well-structured hierarchy and used encrypted communication platforms to evade detection," a senior police officer said.

Operation Details and Arrests

The crackdown began on April 14 with the arrest of Fardeen (22) from Usmanpur, from whom police recovered a semi-automatic pistol and cartridges.

Fardeen's interrogation led to multiple arrests, including Waseek, Waseem Malik, Aman alias Abhishek, Aadil, Mohammad Ahmad, Rahil, Imran and Vishal, police said.

During the operation, police recovered 18 semi-automatic pistols, including foreign-made weapons, two country-made shotguns, three 'desi kattas', 92 live cartridges and six magazines.

Police also seized mobile phones, a laptop containing incriminating data and weapon repair tools.

Investigation Underway

Investigations revealed that Shahbaz acted as the main handler, while Rehan, a proclaimed offender, coordinated logistics, finances and communication for the syndicate.

The accused played specific roles, including procuring weapons, transporting consignments and distributing them among criminal gangs, police said.

Several of the arrested persons have prior criminal records, including involvement in cases of murder, arms trafficking and other serious offences.

Police said further investigation is underway to trace the international supply chain, identify additional associates and apprehend the absconding kingpins.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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