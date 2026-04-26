Rajasthan Police Nab Two Linked To Organised Crime

Rajasthan Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force has apprehended two hardcore criminals linked to organised crime, marking a significant crackdown on criminal networks in the region.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Rajasthan Police's AGTF arrested Krishna Singh and Laxman Singh, identified as hardcore criminals.

Krishna Singh was wanted in connection with a firing case, while Laxman Singh was absconding in multiple criminal cases.

Laxman Singh has approximately 27 criminal cases registered against him, including attempted murder and chain snatching.

The arrests were made based on specific intelligence inputs in Jaipur's Kardhani area.

Both suspects are being interrogated to uncover details about the gang's network and future plans.

The Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of Rajasthan Police has arrested two men, saying they were hardcore criminals linked to organised crime, officials said.

Key Arrests in Jaipur

Krishna Singh (31), a resident of Churu district, and Laxman Singh (34), a resident of Nava City in Kuchaman-Didwana were caught from Jaipur's Kardhani area, a senior official said on Sunday.

Krishna Singh was wanted in a firing case in Sujangarh while Laxman Singh was absconding in multiple criminal cases, an officer said.

Details of the Accused

He had been on the run for the past three years and was involved in a firing incident at a jewellery showroom in Sujangarh in 2023. He is also suspected to have links with gangster networks and was allegedly involved in extortion activities.

Laxman Singh has around 27 criminal cases registered against him, including attempt to murder, chain snatching and other serious offences, and was absconding in multiple cases across police stations, he said.

Ongoing Investigation

Both accused were detained following specific intelligence inputs and are being interrogated to uncover details about the gang's network and possible future plans, police said.