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Home  » News » Rajasthan Police Freeze Property Bought With Drug Money

Rajasthan Police Freeze Property Bought With Drug Money

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 18, 2026 20:29 IST

Rajasthan Police have frozen a property worth over ₹1 crore linked to drug trafficking in Nagaur district, as part of Operation Sankalp, targeting assets acquired through illegal drug trade.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Rajasthan Police have frozen a house worth over Rs 1 crore in Nagaur district, allegedly funded by drug trafficking proceeds.
  • The property was seized under Operation Sankalp and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
  • Accused Govind Ram allegedly used profits from interstate drug trafficking to purchase land and construct the house in his wife's name.
  • Govind Ram faces four serious cases under the NDPS Act across different police stations in Rajasthan.

Rajasthan Police have frozen a house in Nagaur district worth over Rs 1 crore, allegedly built using proceeds from drug trafficking, officials said.

Operation Sankalp Targets Drug-Related Assets

The action was carried out under anti-drug campaign Operation Sankalp, and the property was attached under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

 

Accused Faces Multiple Charges

Superintendent of Police Roshan Meena said the accused, Govind Ram, had earned substantial profits through interstate drug trafficking and used the illegal income to purchase two plots on the Didwana-Bikaner bypass, where the house was constructed in his wife's name.

The accused is facing four serious cases under the NDPS Act in different police stations across the state. Technical evidence gathered during the probe established that the property was acquired entirely through proceeds of crime, he said.

A proposal to freeze the property was sent by Kotwali police to the competent authority in Delhi, which, after detailed examination, confirmed the freezing order on April 17.

Under the NDPS Act, individuals found guilty of financing drug trafficking can face severe penalties, including imprisonment and asset forfeiture. The next step in the investigation will likely involve tracing the network of individuals involved in the drug trafficking operation and identifying other assets acquired through illegal means.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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