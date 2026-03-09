J&K Police Seize Property of Alleged Drug Dealer in Shopian

In a crackdown on drug trafficking, police in Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir, have seized a residential property worth Rs 55 lakh belonging to an alleged drug peddler, highlighting efforts to combat the illegal narcotics trade.

Photograph: ANI Photo

A double-storey residential house valued at Rs 55 lakh belonging to an alleged drug peddler was attached in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian on Monday, police said.

The property, belonging to Ghulam Mohammad Khanday, a resident of Zrakan Keller area, was identified as having been acquired through proceeds generated from the illegal sale of drugs and narcotics, a police spokesperson said.

Legal Process of Property Attachment

Accordingly, the property was attached in connection with case registered at Keller Police Station, he said.

The attachment process was carried out in the presence of a duly constituted police team, Executive Magistrate, Lambardar and Chowkidar ensuring full compliance with all legal procedures and protocols, the spokesperson added.