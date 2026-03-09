HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » J&K Police Seize Property of Alleged Drug Dealer in Shopian

J&K Police Seize Property of Alleged Drug Dealer in Shopian

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 09, 2026 17:52 IST

x

In a crackdown on drug trafficking, police in Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir, have seized a residential property worth Rs 55 lakh belonging to an alleged drug peddler, highlighting efforts to combat the illegal narcotics trade.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Police in Shopian, J&K, attached a Rs 55 lakh residential house belonging to alleged drug peddler Ghulam Mohammad Khanday.
  • The property was identified as being acquired through proceeds from the illegal sale of drugs and narcotics.
  • The attachment was carried out in connection with a case registered at Keller Police Station.
  • The police team followed all legal procedures and protocols during the attachment process.

A double-storey residential house valued at Rs 55 lakh belonging to an alleged drug peddler was attached in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian on Monday, police said.

The property, belonging to Ghulam Mohammad Khanday, a resident of Zrakan Keller area, was identified as having been acquired through proceeds generated from the illegal sale of drugs and narcotics, a police spokesperson said.

 

Legal Process of Property Attachment

Accordingly, the property was attached in connection with case registered at Keller Police Station, he said.

The attachment process was carried out in the presence of a duly constituted police team, Executive Magistrate, Lambardar and Chowkidar ensuring full compliance with all legal procedures and protocols, the spokesperson added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Notorious Drug Peddler Nabbed in Rajouri Under Stringent Law
Notorious Drug Peddler Nabbed in Rajouri Under Stringent Law
Three Alleged Drug Peddlers Arrested in J&K
Sikkim Police Bust Drug Operation, Arrest Meat Shop Owner
Sikkim Police Bust Drug Operation, Arrest Meat Shop Owner
J&K Police Seize Land Belonging to Pakistan-Based Terrorist
J&K Police Seize Land Belonging to Pakistan-Based Terrorist
Delhi Police Nab Drug Trafficker with Heroin Worth Over Rs 5 Crore
Delhi Police Nab Drug Trafficker with Heroin Worth Over Rs 5 Crore

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Beautiful Historic Mosques Of India

webstory image 2

7 Foods Best Had Before Bed For Better Sleep

webstory image 3

Just How Educated Are These Actors?

VIDEOS

EAM Jaishankar's big statement on Iranian ship docked in Kochi3:04

EAM Jaishankar's big statement on Iranian ship docked in...

Huma Qureshi Stuns at Komal Nahta's Son's Pre-Wedding Reception0:54

Huma Qureshi Stuns at Komal Nahta's Son's Pre-Wedding...

Drone visuals show grand preparations for DMK's conference at Siruganur2:48

Drone visuals show grand preparations for DMK's...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO