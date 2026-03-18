Authorities Seize Property of Notorious Drug Dealer in Samba

In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, authorities in Samba district have seized the property of a notorious drug peddler under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A house belonging to drug peddler Masoom Ali, also known as 'Kala', has been attached in Samba district under the NDPS Act.

The seized property, located in Rakh Barotian, is valued at approximately Rs 40 lakh.

Masoom Ali is implicated in five FIRs and has been incarcerated in Udhampur jail since last year.

The property was allegedly acquired through proceeds from illegal drug-related activities.

A house belonging to a notorious drug peddler was attached in Samba district on Wednesday, police said.

The house of Masoom Ali alias 'Kala' was attached at Rakh Barotian in Vijaypur tehsil, under section 68-F of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, a police spokesperson said.

Valued at about Rs 40 lakh, the property, he said, was bought with proceeds from illegal jobs.

Masoom Ali has been named in five FIRs registered at three different police stations in Samba, the spokesperson said. He has been lodged in the Udhampur jail since last year.