Jammu And Kashmir Police Seize Drug Dealers' Assets

As part of the 'Nasha Mukt Jammu and Kashmir Abhiyan', police have seized assets worth over Rs 55 lakh from drug peddlers in Rajouri and Udhampur, intensifying the crackdown on narcotics trafficking.

Key Points Jammu and Kashmir Police seized assets worth over Rs 55 lakh from drug peddlers.

A residential building worth Rs 43.13 lakh belonging to Sourab Kumar in Rajouri was attached.

A Honda City car worth Rs 12 lakh belonging to Rakesh Kumar in Udhampur was seized.

The car was purchased using proceeds from narcotics trafficking.

The actions are part of the 'Nasha Mukt Jammu and Kashmir Abhiyan' to curb drug trafficking.

Jammu and Kashmir Police has attached properties worth more than Rs 55 lakh belonging to two drug peddlers in Rajouri and Udhampur districts as part of a crackdown on narcotics, officials said on Friday.

Rajouri Property Seizure

In Rajouri, police attached a single-storey residential building worth about Rs 43.13 lakh owned by Sourab Kumar from Muradpur, an accused in multiple cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, they said.

Udhampur Asset Confiscation

In Udhampur, police attached a Honda City car bearing a fake registration number worth around Rs 12 lakh belonging to Rakesh Kumar, a known drug peddler from Bishnah, the officials said.

It was found that the car was purchased using proceeds of narcotics trafficking, they said.

'Nasha Mukt Jammu and Kashmir Abhiyan'

The actions were part of the 'Nasha Mukt Jammu and Kashmir Abhiyan' to curb drug trafficking and dismantle the financial networks of those involved in it, the officials said.

Under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, those found guilty of drug trafficking can face significant jail time and fines. The investigation will likely focus on identifying the source of the drugs and any other individuals involved in the network. Jammu and Kashmir has been actively working to combat drug trafficking in recent years.