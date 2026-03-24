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Home  » News » Rajasthan Police Crack Down on Drug Trafficking, Seize MDMA

Rajasthan Police Crack Down on Drug Trafficking, Seize MDMA

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 24, 2026 19:43 IST

Rajasthan police's 'Operation Sankalp' leads to a significant MDMA seizure worth ₹1 crore, highlighting efforts to combat drug trafficking and substance abuse in the region.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Rajasthan police seized nearly 1 kg of MDMA, a synthetic psychoactive drug, valued at approximately ₹1 crore.
  • The drug seizure occurred in Nagaur district as part of 'Operation Sankalp - Nasha Mukt Nagaur', an anti-drug initiative.
  • One accused, Shravanram Bishnoi, was arrested, while another, Vineet Bishnoi, is currently absconding.
  • The MDMA was found concealed inside a bag of chillies during a raid on a house in Khudi Kalan village.
  • The arrested individual faces charges under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychoactive Substances Act, with further investigation underway to uncover the drug network.

Police in Rajasthan's district have seized nearly 1 kg of synthetic psychoactive drug MDMA, valued around ₹1 crore, and arrested an accused during an ongoing anti-drug drive, officials said on Tuesday.

The action came under "Operation Sankalp - Nasha Mukt Nagaur" by a joint team of Degana police station and a special district team.

 

Details of the Drug Seizure

Acting on a tip-off, police raided a house in Khudi Kalan village and recovered 979.02 grams of MDMA concealed inside a bag of chillies, officials said.

The accused, identified as Shravanram Bishnoi (42), was arrested under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychoactive Substances Act, while another accused, Vineet Bishnoi of Merta Road, is absconding, they said, adding that further investigation is underway to identify forward and backward linkages.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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