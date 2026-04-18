Jammu Authorities Demolish Drug Peddler's House

In a major crackdown on narcotics, Jammu authorities demolished the property of a known drug peddler, sending a strong message against drug trafficking in the region.

Key Points Jammu authorities demolished the residential property of a drug peddler, Shamsdin alias Pappi, as part of an anti-narcotics campaign.

The demolition was conducted amid heavy security arrangements in Belicharana, Jammu.

The action is part of the 'Nasha Mukt Jammu and Kashmir Abhiyan' launched by the Lieutenant Governor to curb drug trafficking.

Authorities have seized or demolished properties of over 150 drug peddlers in the Jammu region in the past year.

The local administration has demolished the residential property of a drug peddler in Jammu amid heavy security arrangements as part of its ongoing crackdown on narcotics, officials said on Saturday.

Crackdown on Drug-Related Properties

A large contingent of officials and police, armed with heavy-duty bulldozers, demolished the property owned by Shamsdin alias Pappi in Belicharana for his involvement in drug peddling, they said.

The authorities demolished Shamsdin's house, removed grass huts and seized some two-wheelers, they added.

'Nasha Mukt Jammu and Kashmir Abhiyan'

The action was part of the 100-day 'Nasha Mukt Jammu and Kashmir Abhiyan' launched by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on April 11 to curb drug trafficking and dismantle the financial networks of those involved in it, the officials said.

"Shamsdin, locally known as Pappi, is currently lodged in jail. He was involved in drug-related activities, and the property he built over time was funded using the proceeds of crime. We have demolished the property," the local tehsildar told reporters.

Shamsdin hails from the border area in RS Pura and had built the property in Belicharana, he added.

Past Actions and Future Directives

According to officials, properties of more than 150 drug peddlers have either been seized or demolished in the Jammu region in the past year.

On Monday, L-G Sinha directed the police to prepare a list of top drug peddlers at every police station and take action to dismantle their networks within 30 days.

He also warned that the administration will launch a stringent crackdown on traffickers and syndicates, including revocation of passport, driving licence, Aadhaar card and arms licence.

Under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, drug peddling carries significant penalties in India, including imprisonment and fines. The next stage typically involves further investigation to identify the network and source of the drugs. Jammu and Kashmir has been actively working to combat drug trafficking in the region.