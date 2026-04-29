Woman Hacked To Death By Husband In Bundi Village

A woman in Bundi, Rajasthan, was allegedly murdered by her husband in a brutal axe attack, prompting a police search for the absconding suspect amid ongoing domestic dispute investigations.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A woman in Bundi district was allegedly murdered by her husband while sleeping.

The husband is absconding, and police have launched a manhunt to find him.

Domestic dispute is believed to be the primary motive for the murder.

The woman's daughter witnessed the husband fleeing the scene with an axe.

A 40-year-old woman was allegedly hacked to death by her husband, while she was sleeping beside her daughters at their residence in a village in Bundi district, police said on Wednesday.

The husband fled the scene after the incident and remains absconding, with a manhunt underway to trace him, they added.

Domestic Dispute Leads to Fatal Attack

The deceased woman Ramibai Meghwal -- resident of Tikhriakalan village under Talera police station -- and her husband Hemraj had been allegedly embroiled in a domestic dispute for several years, and Ramibai and her three daughters lived separately in the same house, police said.

According to officials, a fresh bout of altercation broke out between the couple in the past few of days, and the husband, in fit of rage, allegedly attacked Ramibai with an axe on Tuesday night while she was sleeping.

Daughter Witnesses Husband Fleeing

Two of her daughters were sleeping in the same room during the incident, while the third child was residing in Bundi city for her studies, police said.

One of the daughters awoke around 12.15 am and found her mother profusely bleeding, and informed family members.

Ramibai was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Police Investigation Underway

Sub-inspector Deshraj Singh of Talera police station said one of the daughters saw Hemraj sneaking away from the house, axe in hand.

Based on the daughter's account, police have registered a murder case against Hemraj Meghwal under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and a team has been constituted to trace him, he said, adding that the accused is currently absconding.

"Prima facie, it is a matter of domestic dispute between husband and wife, and the husband Hemraj is prime suspect. He is at large since the crime and his mobile is switched off," Deputy Superintendent of Police (Talera) Rajesh Tailor said.