HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Woman Found Murdered in Sikar, Rajasthan

Woman Found Murdered in Sikar, Rajasthan

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 06, 2026 14:15 IST

x

A woman was tragically murdered in Sikar, Rajasthan, and police suspect her husband is the perpetrator, sparking a manhunt and forensic investigation.

Key Points

  • A woman, identified as Mamta from Jhunjhunu district, was found murdered near a railway underpass in Sikar, Rajasthan.
  • Preliminary investigation suggests the victim was murdered by her husband, Ajay.
  • Police are currently searching for the suspect, Ajay, in connection with the murder.
  • A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team has collected evidence from the crime scene to aid the investigation.

A woman was found murdered near a railway underpass in Rajasthan's Sikar district on Friday, with a preliminary probe suggesting she was killed by her husband.

The deceased has been identified as Mamta, a resident of Jhunjhunu district, police said.

 

Her body was spotted by locals who informed the police.

Preliminary investigation suggests that her husband Ajay killed her and later dumped the body near Goriya railway underpass.

Investigation Underway

A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team examined the spot and collected evidence, police said, adding a hunt is on for the suspect.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Children Found Dead, Mother Dies in Suspected Suicide After Dowry Harassment Allegations
Children Found Dead, Mother Dies in Suspected Suicide After Dowry Harassment Allegations
Woman, Sister-in-Law Found Hanged in Bikaner Nursery
Delhi Man Arrested for Allegedly Killing Wife, Daughters
Man Held for Allegedly Killing Family in Delhi
Bengaluru Man Dies by Suicide After Allegedly Killing Wife
Bengaluru Man Dies by Suicide After Allegedly Killing Wife

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Paneer, Gulab Jamun... 11 Non-Indian Indian Foods

webstory image 2

How Ramzan Fasts Are Broken Around the World

webstory image 3

13 Fascinating Lighthouses Of India

VIDEOS

Raj Thackeray attends Arjun Tendulkar's wedding with his family2:01

Raj Thackeray attends Arjun Tendulkar's wedding with his...

SRK Arrives with Family in Style at Arjun Tendulkar's Grand Wedding 0:33

SRK Arrives with Family in Style at Arjun Tendulkar's...

Sara's Pink Saree Look Steals the Limelight at Arjun's Wedding1:00

Sara's Pink Saree Look Steals the Limelight at Arjun's...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO