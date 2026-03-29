Kolkata Man Arrested After Wife Found Hacked to Death

A Kolkata man has been arrested for the alleged hacking death of his wife after a domestic dispute, highlighting the ongoing issue of domestic violence in India.

Key Points A man in Kolkata was arrested for allegedly hacking his wife to death during a domestic dispute.

The incident occurred in the Kasba area of Kolkata, with the couple's minor daughter witnessing the attack.

Police were alerted after the victim was taken to the hospital and declared dead.

The accused, identified as Binod Singh, was arrested based on a family member's complaint, and an investigation is underway.

A man was arrested for allegedly hacking his wife to death in the Kasba area here in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

The incident took place around 4 am in the southern part of the city's Bosepukur Road. The victim, identified as Swapna Singh (42), was allegedly attacked with a sharp weapon in front of her minor daughter, they said.

Police said they received information about the case around 6:30 am after the woman was taken in a grievously injured condition to Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital, where she was declared dead, a senior police officer said.

Investigation Details

During the investigation, the couple's daughter told police that an argument had broken out between her parents shortly before the incident.

"Preliminary investigation indicates that a domestic dispute escalated, following which the accused allegedly attacked his wife with a sharp weapon. The minor daughter was present and witnessed the incident," he said.

According to the girl's statement, her father suddenly assaulted her mother with a knife during the altercation, leaving her critically injured.

Hearing her screams, neighbours rushed to the spot and shifted the woman to the hospital around 5:30 am.

Based on a complaint lodged by a family member, the accused, identified as Binod Singh, was arrested. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

"The accused has been arrested, and further investigation is underway," the officer added.