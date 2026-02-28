HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Delhi Man Arrested for Allegedly Killing Wife, Daughters

Delhi Man Arrested for Allegedly Killing Wife, Daughters

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read
February 28, 2026 16:13 IST

A Delhi man has been arrested in Rajasthan for the alleged murder of his wife and three young daughters, sparking a police investigation into the motive behind the brutal crime.

Key Points

  • Munchun Kewat, a vegetable seller, was arrested for allegedly killing his wife and three daughters in Delhi.
  • The victims were found with their throats slit in their residence in the Samaypur Badli area.
  • Kewat was apprehended in Kishangarh, Rajasthan, after evading arrest since the incident.
  • Police are interrogating Kewat to determine the motive behind the family murder.
  • The deceased have been identified as Anita (27), Kewat's wife, and their three daughters, aged three, four and five.

Delhi Police on Saturday arrested a man for allegedly killing his wife and three daughters by slitting their throats with a sharp-edged weapon at his residence here, officials said.

The accused, Munchun Kewat, a vegetable seller at Azadpur Mandi, had been evading arrest since the incident on Wednesday, they said. He was arrested from Rajasthan's Kishangarh.

 

The victims were found dead with their throats slit at their resident in Samaypur Badli area. The bodies were discovered inside a ground-floor room by neighbours, who alerted the police.

"The throats of all four victims were slit with a sharp-edged weapon...The family originally hails from Patna district in Bihar," a senior police officer said.

A case was registered and crime and forensic science laboratory (FSL) had examined the scene and had collected evidence. The bodies were sent for post-mortem.

Arrest and Investigation

"Our teams were working round the clock to trace the accused. Finally, the team got important leads about Kewat's whereabouts. He was tracked in Rajasthan's Kishangarh and a team was immediately dispatched to apprehend him. He has been arrested and is being questioned to ascertain the motive behind the murder," the officer said. Kewat was brought back to Delhi for further interrogation.

The deceased woman was identified as Anita (27), Kewat's wife, and her three daughters, aged three, four and five, officials said. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

