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Home  » News » Jaipur Man Accused of Wife's Murder After Argument

Jaipur Man Accused of Wife's Murder After Argument

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 04, 2026 18:21 IST

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In a tragic incident in Jaipur, a man is accused of murdering his wife following a domestic dispute before attempting to take his own life, prompting a police investigation.

Key Points

  • A man in Jaipur allegedly murdered his wife by slitting her throat after a domestic dispute.
  • The accused, Ramavatar, allegedly attacked his wife, Sunita, with a knife during an argument.
  • After allegedly killing his wife, Ramavatar attempted suicide by attacking his own neck.
  • Police have registered a case against the accused and his family members, and an investigation is underway.

A man allegedly killed his wife by slitting her throat following a domestic dispute and later attempted suicide in Rajasthan's Jaipur, police said.

The incident occurred late Friday night in Swami Ka Bas village under the Chaksu police station area, they said.

 

Station House Officer Manoharlal said the accused, Ramavatar, quarrelled with his wife, Sunita, following which he allegedly attacked her with a knife.

"The accused allegedly slit his wife's throat during the altercation and later tried to kill himself by attacking his own neck," he said.

According to police, the incident came to light Saturday morning when family members woke up and found the couple.

Police rushed to the spot and shifted the body and the injured accused to a hospital, he added.

The officer said the woman's post-mortem has been conducted, while the accused is undergoing treatment and his condition is stated to be stable.

A case has been registered against the accused and his family members on a complaint filed by the victim's brother, and further investigation is underway, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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