Old Rivalry Leads To Murder And Arson In Rajasthan Village

A deadly axe attack in a Rajasthan village, fuelled by a long-standing rivalry, resulted in a man's death and subsequent arson, escalating tensions in the region.

Key Points A man was killed in Rajasthan's Banswara district due to an old rivalry.

The victim was attacked with an axe, leading to his death.

The incident triggered arson and clashes between two groups in the village.

Police have deployed additional forces to control the tense situation in the village.

A man was allegedly hacked to death with an axe over an old rivalry in a village in Rajasthan's Banswara district, police said on Monday.

Village Gripped By Violence After Deadly Attack

The incident, which took place on Sunday night, triggered arson and clashes between two groups.

The incident took place in Tamtiya village in Mota Gaon area, where a dispute between the two sides escalated into violence, police said.

The deceased, Govind, had gone to the house of the accused to resolve an issue when an argument broke out and turned violent. He was attacked with an axe by members of the rival group, leading to his death.

Police Investigation Underway Amidst Tensions

Following the killing, tension gripped the village and relatives of the deceased allegedly vandalised and set ablaze thatched houses and enclosures belonging to the accused family.

An additional police force was deployed in the area, according to SP Sudhir Joshi, who said that the situation is under control.

The matter is being investigated further, he added.