Infant Dies After Being Forcibly Fed Acid

An eight-month-old girl tragically died in Rajasthan after her mother allegedly forced her to drink acid, sparking a police investigation into the disturbing family dispute.

Key Points An eight-month-old girl in Rajasthan died after allegedly being forced to drink acid.

The infant's father accused his wife of the act, citing a family dispute as the motive.

The incident occurred after the father refused his wife's request to visit her parents' house.

Police are investigating the case following information received from the hospital.

An eight-month-old girl who was admitted at a hospital in Rajasthan's Khairthal-Tijara district after her mother allegedly made her drink acid died on Wednesday, police said.

Accusations and Investigation into Infant's Death

The father, Mohit, alleged that his wife made their infant child drink acid on Monday while he was working in a factory.

He said his wife wanted visit her parents' house which he did not allow, apparently prompting her to take the step in a fit of rage.

Mohit said he will file a complaint to police seeking action against her.

Assistant Sub Inspector Ved Prakash said police got information from the hospital about the girl on Tuesday, following which he went to the hospital and enquired about the matter.

The deceased infant was handed over to the father on Wednesday, the police said.