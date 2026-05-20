HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Infant Dies After Being Forcibly Fed Acid

Infant Dies After Being Forcibly Fed Acid

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 20, 2026 20:11 IST

x

An eight-month-old girl tragically died in Rajasthan after her mother allegedly forced her to drink acid, sparking a police investigation into the disturbing family dispute.

Key Points

  • An eight-month-old girl in Rajasthan died after allegedly being forced to drink acid.
  • The infant's father accused his wife of the act, citing a family dispute as the motive.
  • The incident occurred after the father refused his wife's request to visit her parents' house.
  • Police are investigating the case following information received from the hospital.

An eight-month-old girl who was admitted at a hospital in Rajasthan's Khairthal-Tijara district after her mother allegedly made her drink acid died on Wednesday, police said.

Accusations and Investigation into Infant's Death

The father, Mohit, alleged that his wife made their infant child drink acid on Monday while he was working in a factory.

 

He said his wife wanted visit her parents' house which he did not allow, apparently prompting her to take the step in a fit of rage.

Mohit said he will file a complaint to police seeking action against her.

Assistant Sub Inspector Ved Prakash said police got information from the hospital about the girl on Tuesday, following which he went to the hospital and enquired about the matter.

The deceased infant was handed over to the father on Wednesday, the police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Baby Battles For Life After Mother Allegedly Forces Her To Drink Acid
Woman Allegedly Strangles Daughter, Attempts Suicide In Rajasthan
Woman Allegedly Strangles Daughter, Attempts Suicide In Rajasthan
Rajasthan Man Arrested After Wife Dies Following Forced Abortion
Tragedy in Rajasthan: Baby Dies After Accidentally Falling into Hot Milk Pot
Jaipur Man Arrested After Allegedly Killing Wife and Daughter

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Famous Tea Rooms Of The World

webstory image 2

Why A Swimming Workout Is So Beneficial: 8 Reasons

webstory image 3

10 Of Bombay's Oldest Restaurants

VIDEOS

PM Modi holds delegation-level talks with Italian President Sergio Mattarella3:09

PM Modi holds delegation-level talks with Italian...

PM Modi's Selfie With Giorgia Meloni Breaks The Internet5:10

PM Modi's Selfie With Giorgia Meloni Breaks The Internet

NEET Leak Accused Shivraj Raghunath's Latur Property Revealed1:18

NEET Leak Accused Shivraj Raghunath's Latur Property...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO