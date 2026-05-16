Rajasthan Man Arrested After Wife Dies Following Forced Abortion

A man in Rajasthan has been arrested after allegedly forcing his pregnant wife to undergo an abortion, which led to her death, sparking outrage and a police investigation into this tragic case of domestic violence.

Key Points A pregnant woman in Rajasthan died after allegedly being beaten and forced to take abortion pills by her husband.

The couple's daughter reported that her father assaulted her mother throughout the day and forcibly administered abortion pills.

Police have arrested the husband, Gopi Singh Yadav, and are investigating the incident as a case of domestic violence.

A post-mortem examination revealed multiple injuries on the victim's body, indicating sustained violence and signs of forced abortion.

A 41-year-old pregnant woman was allegedly beaten and forcibly administered abortion pills by her husband in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district, leading to her death, police said on Saturday.

An official -- part of the medical team that conducted the post-mortem -- described the condition of the body as "shocking", with more than a dozen injury marks on the head, face, waist and private parts indicating "sustained violence". There were also signs of forced abortion, he said.

Details of the Incident

The incident took place in the BSL Colony area under Hamirgarh police station limits on Wednesday night, where the accused, Gopi Singh Yadav, allegedly assaulted his five-month pregnant wife Roli Devi.

According to police, the woman sustained severe injuries during the assault, leading to a miscarriage and excessive bleeding, which ultimately caused her death.

Daughter's Testimony

The couple's 14-year-old daughter, in her statement to police, alleged that her father began beating her mother in the morning and continued intermittently throughout the day.

She further alleged that the accused man went to the market during the day, brought abortion pills and forcibly administered them to the victim, worsening her condition.

Police Investigation and Arrest

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Sadar) Harjeeram said a case has been registered based on the daughter's statement and the accused husband, a native of Uttar Pradesh, has been arrested.

Preliminary investigation suggests that a domestic dispute between the couple may have led to the incident, he said.

The couple has four children, all of whom were reportedly present in the house at the time of the incident. Further investigation is underway, police said.

Medical Findings

The medical board that conducted the post-mortem of the deceased described the case as brutal. Medical jurist Dr Chetan Kumar said the body bore more than a dozen injury marks on the head, face, waist and private parts, indicating severe physical assault.

"The condition of the body was shocking. Though there were no fractures, multiple injuries clearly pointed to sustained violence. There were also signs of forced abortion," he said.

Officials at Mahatma Gandhi Hospital said the woman was brought in a critical condition with heavy blood loss, and despite efforts, she could not be saved.

Police said the victim's relatives from Uttar Pradesh arrived in Bhilwara following the incident, after which the post-mortem was conducted and the body handed over to the family.