HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Jaipur Man Arrested After Allegedly Killing Wife and Daughter

Jaipur Man Arrested After Allegedly Killing Wife and Daughter

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 12, 2026 13:13 IST

x

A man in Jaipur, India, is in police custody after allegedly murdering his wife and daughter, with authorities investigating whether financial difficulties drove him to commit the crime.

Key Points

  • A man in Jaipur allegedly killed his wife and eight-year-old daughter.
  • The accused, Sukhjeet, surrendered to the Mokhampura police station after the incident.
  • Police suspect financial distress may have been the motive for the alleged killings.
  • The victims were identified as Saroj Devi, 35, and Vanshika, 8.
  • A forensic science laboratory (FSL) team collected evidence from the crime scene.

A man allegedly killed his wife and eight-year-old daughter in a village here on Thursday, with police suspecting that he was under financial distress.

According to officials, the accused, Sukhjeet, surrendered at a police station after the incident.

 

Details of the Incident

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Dudu, Deepak Khandelwal said, the accused attacked his wife, Saroj Devi (35), with a sword and then strangled his daughter, Vanshika, in Bichoon village around 1 am. Both died on the spot, he said.

After killing them, he left the house and surrendered at the Mokhampura police station, telling police that he killed his wife and daughter.

Police took the bodies into custody and kept them at the mortuary of the Dudu sub-district hospital for postmortem.

A forensic science laboratory (FSL) team collected important evidence from the scene.

Investigation Underway

Preliminary investigation suggests that financial distress could be the reason behind the killings, police said. The accused was a daily wager and lived with his family.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Jaipur Man Surrenders After Allegedly Killing Wife and Daughter
Man Held for Allegedly Killing Family Over Gambling Debt
Man Held for Allegedly Killing Family Over Gambling Debt
Delhi Man Arrested for Allegedly Killing Wife, Daughters
Delhi Man Arrested After Killing Wife, Daughters
Man Held for Allegedly Killing Family in Delhi

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10-Min Probiotic Recipe: Bhaat Kanji

webstory image 2

Ramzan Feasting: 12 More Heavenly Street Foods

webstory image 3

9 Beautiful Historic Mosques Of India

VIDEOS

'Gun Touched Shoulder', Eyewitness recounts gun scare at Jammu event attended by Farooq Abdullah1:40

'Gun Touched Shoulder', Eyewitness recounts gun scare at...

Rhea Chakraborty Steals the Show at Kritika Kamra's Big Day0:19

Rhea Chakraborty Steals the Show at Kritika Kamra's Big Day

Archana Gautam Arrives at Iftar Party in Stunning Traditional Look 1:23

Archana Gautam Arrives at Iftar Party in Stunning...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO