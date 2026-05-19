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Baby Battles For Life After Mother Allegedly Forces Her To Drink Acid

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 19, 2026 14:26 IST

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An eight-month-old baby is fighting for her life in Rajasthan after allegedly being forced to drink acid by her mother, prompting a police investigation into this shocking incident.

Key Points

  • An eight-month-old girl is in critical condition after allegedly being forced to drink acid by her mother in Rajasthan.
  • The infant is currently on ventilator support and is bleeding from her mouth and nose.
  • The incident occurred in the Bhiwadi area while the father was at work.
  • Police are investigating the motive behind the alleged acid attack.
  • The infant was rushed to a hospital after her condition deteriorated.

An eight-month-old girl is battling for life after her mother allegedly made her drink acid in Rajasthan's Khairthal-Tijara, police said on Tuesday.

The condition of the infant, who is bleeding from her mouth and nose, is critical as she remains on ventilator support, they said.

 

Details of the Alleged Acid Attack

The incident took place in the Bhiwadi area, police said.

The infant's father, Mohit, had gone to work at the time of the incident on Monday, and the child was alone at home with her mother. During this period, the woman allegedly forced her to drink acid, they said.

Police Investigation Underway

The motive behind the incident is yet to be ascertained, and police are investigating the matter.

Infant's Medical Condition

Family members rushed the child to a government hospital in Bhiwadi after her condition deteriorated on Monday evening. From there, they took her to a private hospital.

Assistant Sub Inspector Ved Prakash said on Tuesday that the police got information from the hospital about the girl, following which he went to the hospital and enquired about the matter.

"The father has initially accused his wife of forcing acid on his daughter. The infant is on ventilator support," he said, adding that further action will be taken based on the written complaint.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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