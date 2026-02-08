Father, son among 3 killed as speeding Audi rams their bike

A tragic road accident in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, claimed the lives of three people, including a father and son, when a speeding car struck their motorcycle as they were distributing wedding invitations.

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The victims were traveling to distribute wedding invitations when the fatal accident occurred.

The high-speed impact resulted in the complete destruction of the motorcycle.

Police have taken the car driver into custody and are conducting further investigations into the Rewa accident.

Three people, including a father and son, were killed on the spot on Saturday evening after a speeding Audi car hit their motorcycle on a highway in Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh, police said.

The incident took place near Kosta village under Raipur Karchuliyan police station limits, about 8 km from Rewa city. The victims were riding on a single motorcycle to distribute wedding invitation cards, police said.

The deceased included Bhagwat Vishwakarma and his younger son Rahul. Bhagwat's elder son's wedding was scheduled for February 24, Raipur Karchuliyan police station house officer Vijay Singh told reporters.

The car, coming from the Raipur Karchuliyan side at high speed, rammed into their motorcycle, the official said.

Another relative who was riding with them was also killed in the accident. The impact was so severe that the motorcycle was completely mangled, Singh added.

The car driver has been taken into custody and further investigation is underway, Singh said.