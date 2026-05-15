Three Die After Being Hit By Vehicle In Amethi

Three men tragically lost their lives in a road accident in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, after their motorcycle was struck by an unidentified vehicle while returning from a wedding.

Key Points Three men died in Amethi after their motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle.

The accident occurred on the Rae Bareli-Sultanpur road in the Munshiganj police station area.

The victims were returning home from a wedding ceremony when the incident occurred.

Police are investigating the accident and attempting to identify the vehicle involved using CCTV footage.

Three men riding a motorcycle were killed after an unidentified vehicle hit them near the Shivganj area here, police said on Friday.

According to police, the incident took place late Thursday night in the Munshiganj police station area on the Rae Bareli-Sultanpur road as the three men were returning home after attending a wedding ceremony.

Details of the Fatal Accident

During their return journey, an unidentified vehicle rammed into their bike, killing them on the spot.

The deceased were identified as Karan (20), Ankit (20), and Arjun (22).

Police Investigation Underway

Station House Officer of Munshiganj police station Shivakant Tripathi said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

He said legal proceedings are underway and efforts are being made to trace the unidentified vehicle with the help of CCTV footage and other sources.