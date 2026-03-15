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Three die after motorcycle hit by vehicle in Sitapur

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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March 15, 2026 00:09 IST

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A tragic hit-and-run accident in Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh, has claimed the lives of three men riding a motorcycle, prompting a police investigation to identify the vehicle and driver responsible.

Key Points

  • Three men died in Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh, after their motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle.
  • The victims were travelling to a wedding when the hit-and-run accident occurred near Basura village.
  • Police are investigating the incident and attempting to identify the vehicle involved.
  • A case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita in connection with the fatal accident.

Three men were killed after an unidentified vehicle hit their motorcycle here on Saturday evening, police said.

The accident occurred near Basura village in the Rampur Mathura area when Golu (30) and his cousins Kuldeep (27) and Sujit (25) were en route to attend their uncle's wedding, they said.

 

According to police, the unidentified vehicle rammed into the motorcycle from behind. It caused the three riders to be thrown off the motorcycle and suffer severe head and facial injuries.

The vehicle fled the spot after the collision. A police team reached the spot upon receiving information from locals and took the injured to the Community Health Centre in Rampur Mathura, where doctors declared them brought dead, a police officer said.

Police Investigation Underway

Rampur Mathura station house officer Shyamu Kanojia said the three died in the accident. Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and efforts are on to trace the unidentified vehicle.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and further investigation is in progress, he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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