HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Rajasthan Police Officer Arrested In Bribery Case

Rajasthan Police Officer Arrested In Bribery Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 05, 2026 21:43 IST

x

A Rajasthan police officer and a middleman have been arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat corruption within the police force.

Key Points

  • Rajasthan ASI and middleman arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh.
  • The ASI threatened the complainant with arrest in a fraud case.
  • The bribe was demanded to remove the complainant's family members from the case.
  • The Anti-Corruption Bureau laid a trap and caught the middleman red-handed.

The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday arrested a police assistant sub-inspector and a middleman in Dungarpur district for allegedly accepting bribe of Rs 1 lakh, officials said.

Details of the Arrested Individuals

The accused were identified as Madanlal, an ASI posted at Cyber police station, and Dayalal Patidar, a former councillor who acted as a middleman.

 

The Bribery Complaint

Director General of Police (ACB) Govind Gupta said the action was taken following a complaint that the ASI had threatened the complainant with arrest in a fraud case involving the complainant's daughter and son-in-law, and demanded the bribe to remove their names from the case.

The ACB Trap

After verification of the complaint, the ACB laid a trap and caught Patidar red-handed while accepting Rs 1 lakh on behalf of the ASI, the DGP said, adding Madanlal was also arrested in connection with the case.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Delhi Police ASI Nabbed in Bribery Sting Over Dowry Case
Rajasthan SHO and Constable Nabbed in Rs 8 Lakh Bribery Case
Rajasthan Police Constable Nabbed in Bribery Case in Udaipur
Rajasthan Police Constable Nabbed in Bribery Case in Udaipur
Rajasthan SDM and Staff Arrested in Bribery Case
Rajasthan SDM and Staff Arrested in Bribery Case
Police Officer Nabbed in Khargone Bribery Case

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Mother's Day: 12 Holidays For Mum

webstory image 2

12 Luscious Indian Summer Fruits You Have Never Seen

webstory image 3

Welcome To Vadodara's 8 Top Street Foods

VIDEOS

Asansol Durga temple, shut for several years, reopens after BJP's huge Bengal win3:35

Asansol Durga temple, shut for several years, reopens...

Tanya Mittal looks stunning in white saree1:05

Tanya Mittal looks stunning in white saree

Kashmir Calling! Tourists Soak in Beauty of Dal Lake1:17

Kashmir Calling! Tourists Soak in Beauty of Dal Lake

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO