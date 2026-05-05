Rajasthan Police Officer Arrested In Bribery Case

A Rajasthan police officer and a middleman have been arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat corruption within the police force.

Key Points Rajasthan ASI and middleman arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh.

The ASI threatened the complainant with arrest in a fraud case.

The bribe was demanded to remove the complainant's family members from the case.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau laid a trap and caught the middleman red-handed.

The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday arrested a police assistant sub-inspector and a middleman in Dungarpur district for allegedly accepting bribe of Rs 1 lakh, officials said.

Details of the Arrested Individuals

The accused were identified as Madanlal, an ASI posted at Cyber police station, and Dayalal Patidar, a former councillor who acted as a middleman.

The Bribery Complaint

Director General of Police (ACB) Govind Gupta said the action was taken following a complaint that the ASI had threatened the complainant with arrest in a fraud case involving the complainant's daughter and son-in-law, and demanded the bribe to remove their names from the case.

The ACB Trap

After verification of the complaint, the ACB laid a trap and caught Patidar red-handed while accepting Rs 1 lakh on behalf of the ASI, the DGP said, adding Madanlal was also arrested in connection with the case.