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Rajasthan SDM and Staff Arrested in Bribery Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 16, 2026 23:22 IST

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A Rajasthan sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) and her staff have been arrested for alleged bribery in a land dispute case, highlighting the ongoing efforts to combat corruption in the region.

Key Points

  • Rajasthan SDM Kajal Meena, along with two staff members, arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 60,000.
  • The bribe was allegedly demanded for issuing a final decree related to a land dispute in Nadoti town, Karauli district.
  • The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) laid a trap after receiving a complaint about the bribe demand.
  • Rs 4 lakh in cash was recovered from a bag carried by the accused and is under investigation.
  • A case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act, and further investigation is underway by the ACB.

The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), her reader and another administrative staff in Karauli district for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 60,000, officials said on Thursday.

The accused, SDM Kajal Meena, her reader Dinesh Kumar Saini and senior assistant Praveen Dhakad, were caught red-handed in Nadoti town while allegedly taking the bribe for issuing a final decree related to a land dispute.

 

Details of the Bribery Case

According to ACB Director General Govind Gupta, a complaint was received alleging that the accused had demanded Rs 50,000 bribe from the complainant, after initially seeking Rs 1 lakh, to process the land decree.

Following verification of the complaint, an ACB team from Sawai Madhopur laid a trap and caught the accused while accepting Rs 60,000 -- Rs 50,000 allegedly for the SDM and Rs 10,000 for the reader.

Investigation and Further Findings

During the operation, officials also recovered Rs 4 lakh in cash from a bag carried by the accused, which is being treated as suspicious and is under investigation.

The ACB said a case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act, and further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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