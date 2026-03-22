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Rajasthan SHO and Constable Nabbed in Rs 8 Lakh Bribery Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 22, 2026 22:13 IST

In Rajasthan, two police officers, a station house officer and a constable, have been arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau in Udaipur for allegedly accepting a substantial bribe to manipulate registered cases.

Key Points

  • Rajasthan ACB arrests SHO Nirmal Kumar Khatri and constable Bhallaram Patel in Udaipur for allegedly accepting an Rs 8 lakh bribe.
  • The accused demanded Rs 20 lakh to avoid naming complainants in registered cases, later agreeing to Rs 8 lakh.
  • The ACB intelligence unit set a trap and apprehended the officers while they were receiving the bribe money.
  • Rs 1 lakh in genuine currency and Rs 7 lakh in dummy notes were recovered during the operation.
  • A case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, with further investigation underway.

The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a station house officer and a constable in Udaipur district for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 8 lakh, officials said on Sunday.

According to ACB Director General Govind Gupta, SHO Nirmal Kumar Khatri and constable Bhallaram Patel from the Mandwa police station were caught red-handed while accepting the bribe.

 

Gupta noted that the ACB intelligence unit carried out the action in Udaipur following a complaint stating that the accused demanded Rs 20 lakh from the complainants to avoid naming them as accused in registered cases.

After verification, the accused allegedly agreed to accept Rs 8 lakh. Subsequently, a trap was set, and they were apprehended while receiving the amount, officials said.

The ACB shared that Rs 1 lakh in genuine currency notes and Rs 7 lakh in dummy notes were recovered during the operation.

A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and further investigation is underway, officials added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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