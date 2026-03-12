HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Rajasthan Police Constable Nabbed in Bribery Case in Udaipur

Rajasthan Police Constable Nabbed in Bribery Case in Udaipur

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 12, 2026 09:24 IST

A Rajasthan police constable has been arrested in Udaipur for allegedly accepting a bribe, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat corruption within the police force.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A Rajasthan police constable was arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a garage owner in Udaipur.
  • The constable and three other police personnel allegedly threatened the garage owner with legal action for dismantling stolen vehicles and other violations.
  • The police officers initially demanded Rs 50,000 per month to avoid action, which was later negotiated down to Rs 20,000.
  • The Anti-Corruption Bureau verified the bribe demand and laid a trap, leading to the constable's arrest.
  • Three other police personnel involved in the bribery case are currently absconding, and efforts are underway to locate them.

The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught a police constable when he was allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a garage owner in Udaipur, officials said on Thursday.

The accused, Constable Nagendra Singh, posted with the special team of Deputy Superintendent of Police, Udaipur City (East), was arrested on Wednesday night, they said.

 

Director General of Police (ACB) Govind Gupta said the complainant, who runs a car service garage near Eklingpura underpass on Pratapnagar road, alleged that four policemen had been visiting his garage and threatening him with legal action.

According to the complaint, the policemen checked vehicles at the garage and accused him of dismantling stolen vehicles, employing minors and evading GST. They threatened to register a case against him and seal his garage.

The policemen demanded Rs 50,000 per month to avoid action and harassment, the complainant alleged.

Following negotiations, the policemen brought down the bribe amount to Rs 20,000, the ACB said.

Details of the Arrest Operation

Acting on the complaint, the ACB verified the bribe demand on March 6 and laid a trap on Wednesday. During the operation, Constable Nagendra Singh was caught accepting Rs 20,000 from the complainant, DGP Gupta said.

The three other police personnel -- Sub-Inspector Shakti Singh, Head Constable Arjun Singh and Constable Anil Meena -- are absconding and efforts are on to trace them, the DGP said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Rajasthan ACB arrestes 2 ED officers for taking bribe
Rajasthan ACB arrestes 2 ED officers for taking bribe
Police Officers in Beed Nabbed for Alleged Sand Transportation Bribery
Police Officers in Beed Nabbed for Alleged Sand Transportation Bribery
Security Supervisor Held for Taking Bribe in Thane
Security Supervisor Held for Taking Bribe in Thane
Udaipur IG, SP among 32 IPS officers transferred in Rajasthan
Udaipur IG, SP among 32 IPS officers transferred in Rajasthan
Man held in Assam under UAPA for 'supporting' Udaipur killing
Man held in Assam under UAPA for 'supporting' Udaipur killing

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10-Min Probiotic Recipe: Bhaat Kanji

webstory image 2

Ramzan Feasting: 12 More Heavenly Street Foods

webstory image 3

9 Beautiful Historic Mosques Of India

VIDEOS

'How will he speak from Germany-', Amit Shah attacks Rahul Gandhi1:46

'How will he speak from Germany-', Amit Shah attacks...

Viral 'Mahakumbh beauty' Monalisa marries boyfriend Farman Khan4:15

Viral 'Mahakumbh beauty' Monalisa marries boyfriend...

'China tightening footprint around India', warns Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit22:26

'China tightening footprint around India', warns Air...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO