Delhi Police ASI Nabbed in Bribery Sting Over Dowry Case

A Delhi Police officer's arrest for accepting a bribe in a dowry harassment case highlights ongoing efforts to combat corruption within the police force and ensure justice for victims of dowry-related crimes.

Key Points A Delhi Police ASI was arrested for allegedly accepting a ₹20,000 bribe in a dowry harassment case.

The ASI, Rohtash Kumar, was the investigating officer in a dowry harassment case at Geeta Colony police station.

The complainant alleged the ASI demanded ₹40,000, later reduced to ₹20,000, to provide relief in the case.

The vigilance unit laid a trap and caught the ASI red-handed accepting the bribe.

A case has been registered against the accused, and further investigation is underway regarding police corruption.

An assistant sub-inspector of the Delhi Police was arrested by the vigilance unit while allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹20,000 from a man in connection with a dowry harassment case, officials said.

The accused, ASI Rohtash Kumar, was posted at Geeta Colony police station in Shahdara district and was the investigating officer of a case lodged by a woman against her husband over alleged harassment for dowry, he said.

Bribery Allegations and Vigilance Unit Action

According to police, the complainant, a resident of Shahdara, approached the vigilance unit alleging that the ASI had been harassing and threatening him with strict action against him and other members of his family named in the FIR.

"The complainant told the vigilance officials that the officer had demanded a bribe of ₹40,000 in return for providing relief in the case and for not taking strict action. After negotiations, the amount was reduced to ₹20,000," they said.

Arrest and Investigation

Acting on the complaint, the vigilance unit on Sunday laid a trap at a pre-decided time and place to catch the accused red-handed while accepting the bribe amount. During the operation, the vigilance team apprehended Kumar while he was accepting the tainted ₹20,000, police said.

Following the arrest, a case has been registered against the accused. Further investigation is underway.