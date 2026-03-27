HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Police Officer Nabbed in Khargone Bribery Case

Police Officer Nabbed in Khargone Bribery Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 27, 2026 16:00 IST

x

A police officer in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh, has been arrested for accepting a bribe, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat corruption within the police force.

Key Points

  • A police officer in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh, was arrested for accepting a Rs 7,000 bribe.
  • The officer, Ravindra Kumar Guru, allegedly demanded Rs 20,000 to settle a case, later reducing the amount.
  • The arrest was made by Lokayukta officials following a complaint and a verified trap.
  • A case has been registered against the officer under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

A police assistant sub-inspector was caught accepting a Rs 7,000 bribe in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district on Friday, Lokayukta officials said.

Accused Ravindra Kumar Guru is posted at Kasrawad police station, about 40 km from the district headquarters, they said.

 

One Shyamlal Upadhyay had submitted a complaint to the anti-corruption ombudsman, alleging that Guru had demanded Rs 20,000 to settle a case and later brought it down to Rs 10,000, said Sachin Pateria from the Indore unit of Lokayukta.

After verifying the complaint, a Lokayukta police team laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while accepting Rs 7,000 at Kasrawad bus stand, Pateria said.

Officials said the accused had already accepted Rs 3,000 earlier.

A case has been registered against Guru under the Prevention of Corruption Act, and further action is underway, they added.

About the Lokayukta

A Lokayukta is an independent, state-level anti-corruption body that investigates allegations of corruption, maladministration, and grievances against public officials, including ministers and bureaucrats.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

MP Police Suspended Over Alleged Rs 20 Lakh Hush Money Deal
MP Police Suspended Over Alleged Rs 20 Lakh Hush Money Deal
10 MP cops suspended for looting Rs 1.45 cr hawala money
10 MP cops suspended for looting Rs 1.45 cr hawala money
How an Anti-Corruption Bureau trap led to the arrest of a Mumbai police inspector
How an Anti-Corruption Bureau trap led to the arrest of a Mumbai police inspector
Bihar cop who inspired 'Khakee' faces graft charges, suspended
Bihar cop who inspired 'Khakee' faces graft charges, suspended
Security Supervisor Held for Taking Bribe in Thane
Security Supervisor Held for Taking Bribe in Thane

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Top Wellness Retreats Of India

webstory image 2

Our Stamps Tell India's Story: 21 Old Beauties

webstory image 3

Live Long: 9 Reasons Why Green Tea Is A Cup Of Health

VIDEOS

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Sets the Internet on Fire with Her Chic Style1:04

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Sets the Internet on Fire with Her...

Yogi Adityanath Performs Kanya Pujan at Gorakhnath Temple4:38

Yogi Adityanath Performs Kanya Pujan at Gorakhnath Temple

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Steals the Show in Fierce Tiger Print at Mumbai Event1:10

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Steals the Show in Fierce Tiger...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO