Police Officer Nabbed in Khargone Bribery Case

A police officer in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh, has been arrested for accepting a bribe, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat corruption within the police force.

Key Points A police officer in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh, was arrested for accepting a Rs 7,000 bribe.

The officer, Ravindra Kumar Guru, allegedly demanded Rs 20,000 to settle a case, later reducing the amount.

The arrest was made by Lokayukta officials following a complaint and a verified trap.

A case has been registered against the officer under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

A police assistant sub-inspector was caught accepting a Rs 7,000 bribe in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district on Friday, Lokayukta officials said.

Accused Ravindra Kumar Guru is posted at Kasrawad police station, about 40 km from the district headquarters, they said.

One Shyamlal Upadhyay had submitted a complaint to the anti-corruption ombudsman, alleging that Guru had demanded Rs 20,000 to settle a case and later brought it down to Rs 10,000, said Sachin Pateria from the Indore unit of Lokayukta.

After verifying the complaint, a Lokayukta police team laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while accepting Rs 7,000 at Kasrawad bus stand, Pateria said.

Officials said the accused had already accepted Rs 3,000 earlier.

A case has been registered against Guru under the Prevention of Corruption Act, and further action is underway, they added.

About the Lokayukta

A Lokayukta is an independent, state-level anti-corruption body that investigates allegations of corruption, maladministration, and grievances against public officials, including ministers and bureaucrats.