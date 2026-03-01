HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Speeding Car Accident in Bhilwara Claims Two Lives

Speeding Car Accident in Bhilwara Claims Two Lives

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

March 01, 2026 21:43 IST

x

A tragic car accident in Bhilwara, Rajasthan, claimed the lives of a father and son after their vehicle plunged off a bridge while returning from a temple visit, leaving four other family members injured.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A speeding car accident in Bhilwara, Rajasthan resulted in two fatalities and four injuries.
  • The accident occurred near Vijay Gaushala, under the Gulabpura police station limits.
  • The victims were returning from Sanwaliya Seth temple in Chittorgarh when the driver lost control.
  • The deceased have been identified as Naurat Jangid (50) and his son Kalu Jangid (25).

A man and his son were killed and four other family members were injured after a speeding car fell off a bridge in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district on Sunday, police said.

The accident occurred near the Vijay Gaushala under the Gulabpura police station limits, killing Naurat Jangid (50) and his son Kalu Jangid (25), who was behind the wheel, they said.

 

Gulabpura SHO Sanjay Gurjar said that Naurat, a resident of Lamba Harisingh town in Tonk district, was returning with his family after offering prayers at the Sanwaliya Seth temple in Chittorgarh.

The vehicle went out of control on a bridge near the Vijay Gaushala and fell off it. Police, with the help of locals, shifted the injured to a nearby hospital, from where they were referred to the Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital in Ajmer.

Doctors declared Naurat and his son Kalu dead during treatment.

The injured were identified as Indira, her daughter Yash (6), Komal (28) and Gaurav (11), the SHO said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Car Accident in Bhilwara Claims Two Lives
Car Accident in Bhilwara Claims Two Lives
Man Kills Son, Dies by Suicide in Bhilwara District
Man Kills Son, Dies by Suicide in Bhilwara District
Chhattisgarh: Four Dead, 25 Injured as Van Overturns in Raigarh
Chhattisgarh: Four Dead, 25 Injured as Van Overturns in Raigarh
Three Die in Aurangabad Road Accident
Three Die in Aurangabad Road Accident
Bhopal man dies after speeding Thar rams his car in Goa
Bhopal man dies after speeding Thar rams his car in Goa

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Playing Holi? 9 Tips To Protect Your Skin, Hair

webstory image 2

12 Fabulously Delicious Ramzan Street Food!

webstory image 3

12 Incredibly Gorgeous Stepwells Of Ancient India

VIDEOS

Watch: Israel releases first footage of strikes in Iran0:15

Watch: Israel releases first footage of strikes in Iran

Caught in the Chaos: Chicago Traveler Stranded in Abu Dhabi After US-Israel Attack on Iran2:52

Caught in the Chaos: Chicago Traveler Stranded in Abu...

Australian Tourists Play Holi With Locals in Nainital1:13

Australian Tourists Play Holi With Locals in Nainital

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO