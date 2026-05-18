Raj horror: 2 sisters die by suicide after years of gangrape, blackmail

Following the tragic suicides of two sisters in Rajasthan, who alleged repeated rape and police inaction, authorities have made two arrests, sparking protests and demands for justice.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points Two arrests made in Rajasthan after sisters' suicide following alleged rape.

Sisters alleged repeated rape and extortion, claiming police ignored their complaints.

Younger sister consumed pesticide, citing sexual assault and blackmail.

Family protests police inaction, demanding justice and compensation.

Investigation transferred to senior officer amid mounting criticism.

Two persons have been arrested in Jodhpur in connection with alleged rape of two sisters, both of whom committed suicide after repeated police complaints were purportedly ignored.

The younger sister consumed pesticide after climbing a water tank in the village of the accused persons on May 15, alleging that she and her sister had been repeatedly raped by the accused for years and police had turned a blind eye to their complaints.

Allegations of Sexual Assault and Extortion

In her complaint to police, she alleged that the accused were now sexually assaulting her and extorting money from her by threatening to circulate videos of her elder sister.

Her elder sister took the extreme step on March 20.

Public Outrage and Protests

The younger sister's suicide sparked outrage, triggering protests by her angry family members and villagers. They gathered outside the mortuary and demanded the immediate arrest of all accused and compensation for the family.

The protesters said that timely action by police could have prevented the two deaths.

Police Investigation and Arrests

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) (Jodhpur Rural) Bhopal Singh Lakhawat on Monday said two accused have been arrested in the case and are being interrogated.

The two arrested accused are among eight booked in connection with the matter based on a complaint lodged by the women's brother. Searches are underway to trace the remaining accused, police said.

Complaints and Allegations of Police Inaction

According to the women's family, the younger sister had lodged a complaint at the Khedapa police station on April 11, alleging that she was raped by eight men. However, despite repeated complaints and appeals, no action was taken for over a month.

On May 7, she wrote to the superintendent of police, accusing the local police of failing to act against the accused. From May 10 onwards, she started receiving threats through WhatsApp calls and messages and this information was also shared with police. Still, no legal action was initiated in the matter, the family alleged, the family claimed.

On May 15, the woman consumed the pesticide and died while being taken to the hospital.

The woman's elder sister was sexually assaulted, blackmailed with obscene videos and repeatedly threatened by the same accused. Unable to bear the harassment, she committed suicide after no action was taken on her complaint as well, the family claimed.

Investigation Transferred

Amid mounting criticism, the investigation into the case has been transferred to an Additional Superintendent of Police-level officer.

Bawdi outpost in-charge Dharmendra has been attached to the police lines pending inquiry, police said.

No action has been taken yet against other officials concerned.