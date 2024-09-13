11-year-old patient raped in UP hospital, doctor held

A junior doctor at Agra's Sarojani Naidu Medical College and Hospital has been arrested for allegedly raping an 11-year-old girl, police said.

An FIR has been lodged in this case against the junior doctor of the pediatric department of the SN Medical College and Hospital, they said.

"The doctor has been arrested after the incident and further probe is on," police said.

"The girl was admitted in the pediatric department of the college. She is 11-year-old and the junior doctor has been suspended after the incident. A committee has been formed to investigate the case," Sarojani Naidu Medical College and Hospital Principal Dr Prashant Gupta told PTI.

The girl was admitted in the emergency ward of the SN Medical College on September 6 due to high fever. She was shifted to the Pediatric Department for further treatment on September 7.

"At pediatric department on Tuesday night, the junior doctor called the girl in his chamber and allegedly sexually harassed her and raped her. The girl fled from the clutches of the doctor and informed her mother about the incident, said the family members.

The doctor Dilshad Hussain was arrested after an FIR was lodged against him at MM Gate Police Station, police said.

The FIR has been lodged under sections 64 (2), 65 (2) of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), 2023 and the POCSO Act against the doctor, they said.