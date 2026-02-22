HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » 2 sisters die hours before wedding, suspicion prompts cops to halt funeral

2 sisters die hours before wedding, suspicion prompts cops to halt funeral

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

February 22, 2026 20:27 IST

x

A Jodhpur family is in mourning after two sisters tragically died on the same day, allegedly from poisoning, just before their scheduled wedding.

Image used only for representational purposes only.

Key Points

  • Two sisters in Jodhpur's Manai village died on the same day amidst wedding preparations.
  • Preliminary investigations suggest the sisters may have consumed a poisonous substance.
  • Police halted funeral arrangements and sent the bodies for a post-mortem examination.
  • The exact cause of death will be confirmed after the post-mortem report is completed; no suicide note was found.

A household which was preparing for the wedding festivities of their two daughters was plunged into sadness when the sisters died the same day in Jodhpur's Manai village, with officials saying both women allegedly consumed a poisonous substance.

Shobha (25) and Vimla (23) were set to be married on Saturday, and the preparations for their weddings were in full swing on Friday night, when the incident occurred.

 

Upon finding the sisters, family members rushed the sisters to a private hospital in Jodhpur, where doctors declared both women dead.

ADCP (West) Roshan Meena said the wedding celebrations at their home continued until late Friday night. Around midnight, both brides went to sleep.

"At about 4 am, their health suddenly deteriorated, prompting family members to take them to a private hospital. They were declared dead on arrival, and their bodies were brought back home, where funeral preparations began," he stated.

When police received this information, they arrived at the scene and halted the funeral arrangements. The bodies were sent to the mortuary for a post-mortem examination and were later returned to the family, officials said.

Investigation into deaths

Preliminary investigations suggest that the sisters may have died after consuming a poisonous substance; however, the exact cause of death will be confirmed after the post-mortem report is completed.

So far, no suicide note has been recovered from the scene.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

More News Coverage

JodhpurRoshan MeenaADCP

RELATED STORIES

Delhi mother, daughter murdered, concealed in bed storage
Delhi mother, daughter murdered, concealed in bed storage
7 workers killed in chemical factory fire in Rajasthan
7 workers killed in chemical factory fire in Rajasthan
Chhattisgarh community bars engaged couples from chats
Chhattisgarh community bars engaged couples from chats
Tiger found dead in MP reserve, toll rises to 10 since Jan 1
Tiger found dead in MP reserve, toll rises to 10 since Jan 1
MBA student abuses girlfriend's body, summons her 'spirit'
MBA student abuses girlfriend's body, summons her 'spirit'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Katrina Kaif's Top 10 Songs

webstory image 2

13 Bengali Veg Dishes That Make You Go Bong Bong!

webstory image 3

7 Wonderful Car-Free Places In The World

VIDEOS

Sakshi Malik's HOT Gym Avatar is Breaking the Internet!0:49

Sakshi Malik's HOT Gym Avatar is Breaking the Internet!

Tara Sutaria Turns Up the Heat With Her Boldest Look Yet!0:57

Tara Sutaria Turns Up the Heat With Her Boldest Look Yet!

Pooja Hegde Spotted at Airport in Effortlessly Cool Style0:52

Pooja Hegde Spotted at Airport in Effortlessly Cool Style

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO