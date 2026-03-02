HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Woman, Sister-in-Law Found Hanged in Bikaner Nursery

Woman, Sister-in-Law Found Hanged in Bikaner Nursery

Source: PTI
2 Minutes Read
March 02, 2026 16:51 IST

In a tragic incident in Bikaner, Rajasthan, a woman and her sister-in-law were found dead by hanging, prompting a police investigation into a possible domestic dispute.

Key Points

  • A woman and her 19-year-old sister-in-law were discovered deceased, hanging from a tree in a Bikaner forest nursery.
  • Initial police investigations suggest a domestic dispute may have led to the tragic suicide.
  • The women were identified as Maya Nayak (20) and Ratni Devi Nayak, found in Chak 33 KYD village.
  • Police are conducting a thorough inquiry, including forensic examination, to determine the exact circumstances of the deaths in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

A woman and her 19-year-old sister-in-law were found hanging from a tree in a forest department nursery in Rajasthan's Bikaner, police said on Monday.

Preliminary investigation points towards a domestic dispute behind the extreme step, they said.

 

The incident occurred on Sunday in Chak 33 KYD village under the Khajuwala area, and the deceased were identified as Maya Nayak (20) and her sister-in-law Ratni Devi Nayak.

According to police, both women allegedly used their own 'chunris' (scarves) to make nooses and hanged themselves from the tree in the nursery premises.

Villagers spotted the bodies late in the evening and informed the police.

The bodies were shifted to the Khajuwala hospital for postmortem.

No foul play has been suspected so far, but a thorough inquiry, including forensic examination, is underway to ascertain the exact circumstances and cause, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
