Assam horror: Woman gang-raped on temple premises, act filmed; 8 held

Eight people were arrested on Friday for allegedly raping a woman on a temple premises in Assam's Guwahati, the police said.

Image used for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The arrests were made after a purported video of the incident in Gorchuk area was found circulating among locals, a senior police officer said.

While seven of the accused were apprehended initially, the eighth person was arrested later in the day.

Guwahati police commissioner Diganta Barah said the video of the alleged gang rape was received from a newsperson early on Friday.

"Based on information received and thorough analysis of the video, police teams immediately conducted raids at various locations under the jurisdiction of Gorchuk and Jalukbari police stations, and seven people identified in the video were arrested," Barah said.

All the arrested accused are aged between 18 and 23 years, he said.

"The identity of the woman is yet to be established. Further investigation is on," the CP said.

Barah later said that an eighth accused, who was initially on the run, has also been apprehended.

Another police official said the incident occurred on November 17 when the Raas festival was being celebrated in the area.

"As per our information so far, one of the accused had taken the woman to the temple premises, which is in a hilly area.

She was raped there and the incident was videographed by them," he said.

The authenticity of the video could not be verified by PTI independently.

Nine people have been identified from the purported video, and one of them is absconding, the official said.

Local residents have alleged that drug addicts regularly loiter around the temple and adjoining areas, especially after dusk.