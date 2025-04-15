HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Haryana horror: Air hostess on ventilator raped by hospital employee

April 15, 2025 21:44 IST

An air hostess was allegedly sexually assaulted in a renowned private hospital here by a staff member while she was on the ventilator in the ICU, the police said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The police said they are examining CCTV footage of the hospital to identify the perpetrator.

According to the police, the 46-year-old woman was admitted to the hospital after she fell ill following a swim in the pool of a hotel she was staying in.

 

On April 5, she was admitted to a private hospital in Gurugram, from where she was discharged this Sunday, she said in her complaint.

"On April 6, I was on a ventilator when some hospital staff sexually assaulted me," the complaint read.

After being discharged, she told her husband about the incident and then approached the police, the air hostess said.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against unidentified staff members of the hospital at Sadar police station on Monday, the police said.

"The victim's statement has been recorded before the magistrate in the court. The police team is examining the footage of the hospital's CCTV cameras and will soon identify the accused," a Gurugram Police spokesperson said.

A probe is underway and the accused will be arrested soon, the spokesperson added.

