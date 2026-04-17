Why Did Railway Constable End His Life In Beed?

A railway police constable tragically committed suicide in Maharashtra's Beed district, prompting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Railway police constable Nitin Pandit Dhage found dead in Beed district, Maharashtra.

Dhage was posted at Parli Vaijnath railway station.

The constable was found hanged in a room in the Madhavbag area.

Investigation underway to determine the reason behind the suicide.

A railway police constable allegedly committed suicide in Maharashtra's Beed district, an official said on Friday.

Deceased Nitin Pandit Dhage (30), a resident of Lohara in Dharashiv district, was posted at Parli Vaijnath railway station here, the official added.

Details Surrounding The Constable's Death

"He had a weekly off on Thursday but had reported to duty after three-day leave. He hanged himself in a room in Madhavbag area of Parli Vaijnath town. The incident came to light on Friday morning and the exact reason behind the suicide is yet to be ascertained. He was set to get married on May 7," the official said.

A case has been registered at Sambhajinagar police station and further probe is underway, he added.

Suicide cases among law enforcement personnel often raise concerns about work-related stress and mental health support systems. Under Indian law, the police will investigate the circumstances to rule out foul play and determine if the suicide was a result of any external factors. The investigation will likely involve interviewing colleagues, family, and friends to understand the potential reasons behind this tragic incident.