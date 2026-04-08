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Maharashtra Man Takes Own Life After Being Excluded From Friend's Birthday Party

Source: PTI
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Last updated on: April 08, 2026 18:01 IST

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A young man in Maharashtra tragically died by suicide after being excluded from a friend's birthday party, underscoring the devastating effects of social isolation and the critical need for mental health support.

Suicide

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo
 

Key Points

  • A 24-year-old man in Beed, Maharashtra, died by suicide after feeling excluded by friends.
  • The man was reportedly depressed after not being invited to a close friend's birthday party.
  • Prior to his death, the man posted a status expressing his grief and feeling of isolation.
  • Police investigation suggests that the social snub and feeling of abandonment triggered the suicide.
  • The incident highlights the serious impact of social exclusion and the importance of mental health awareness.

A 24-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison in Ambajogai tehsil of Maharashtra's Beed district as he was depressed over soured relationship with some of his friends, who did not invite him to the birthday party of one of them, police said.

The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon at the victim Mahesh Uddhav Bhange's house. Family members found him unconscious around 8 pm, following which he was rushed to a government hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

 

According to local sources, Mahesh was known to be socially active and always took a lead in organising events for his friends. However, a recent dispute had soured his relationship with some members of the group. When a close friend celebrated his birthday on Monday, Mahesh was pointedly left off the guest list.

The exclusion reportedly made Mahesh depressed. Before taking the drastic step, he posted a status on his mobile phone that read, "To whom should I tell my grief? I have been left all alone."

Sources said that in order to ensure a stable future for his son, Mahesh's father had sold a portion of the family's ancestral farmland to start a clothing store for him.

The police have registered a case and are currently investigating the matter.

Investigation and Preliminary Findings

Preliminary findings suggest that depression caused by the social snub and the feeling of being "abandoned" by his friends was the primary trigger for the suicide.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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