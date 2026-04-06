Resident Doctor Found Dead in Beed, Investigation Underway

A resident doctor's tragic suicide in Beed prompts a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death, including potential work-related stress and personal challenges.

Key Points A resident doctor, Dr. Mandar Dabhade, at a medical college in Beed allegedly committed suicide.

The doctor was found in his rented accommodation in Ambajogai.

Police have launched an investigation into the cause of death, considering work-related stress and personal issues.

An accidental death case has been registered as the investigation proceeds.

A resident doctor at Swami Ramanand Teerth Rural Government Medical College and Hospital in Beed's Ambajogai allegedly committed suicide on Monday, a police official said.

Dr Mandar Dabhade (27), who was pursuing post graduation in dermatology, hanged himself in his rented accommodation in Rohidasnagar area, he added.

Police Investigation Underway

"A panchnama of the room was carried out and the body has been sent for post mortem. An accidental death case has been registered and probe has begun into all angles, including work-related stress, personal issues, among others," the Ambajogai city police station official added.