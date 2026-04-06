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Home  » News » Resident Doctor Found Dead in Beed, Investigation Underway

Resident Doctor Found Dead in Beed, Investigation Underway

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 06, 2026 19:41 IST

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A resident doctor's tragic suicide in Beed prompts a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death, including potential work-related stress and personal challenges.

Key Points

  • A resident doctor, Dr. Mandar Dabhade, at a medical college in Beed allegedly committed suicide.
  • The doctor was found in his rented accommodation in Ambajogai.
  • Police have launched an investigation into the cause of death, considering work-related stress and personal issues.
  • An accidental death case has been registered as the investigation proceeds.

A resident doctor at Swami Ramanand Teerth Rural Government Medical College and Hospital in Beed's Ambajogai allegedly committed suicide on Monday, a police official said.

Dr Mandar Dabhade (27), who was pursuing post graduation in dermatology, hanged himself in his rented accommodation in Rohidasnagar area, he added.

 

Police Investigation Underway

"A panchnama of the room was carried out and the body has been sent for post mortem. An accidental death case has been registered and probe has begun into all angles, including work-related stress, personal issues, among others," the Ambajogai city police station official added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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