Home  » News » Policeman Found Dead in Nadia District, West Bengal

Policeman Found Dead in Nadia District, West Bengal

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
February 28, 2026 21:08 IST

A policeman was found dead in Nadia district, West Bengal, prompting an investigation to determine the cause of death and circumstances surrounding the incident.

Key Points

  • A sub-inspector was found dead at his rented accommodation in the Bagula area of Nadia district, West Bengal.
  • The deceased, identified as Suman Mondal, was posted at the Bagula police outpost.
  • His body was discovered hanging from the ceiling, prompting an investigation into the cause of death.
  • While initial findings suggest a possible suicide, police are exploring all angles in the investigation.
  • Colleagues reported that Mondal's behavior appeared normal leading up to the incident.

A policeman was found dead in West Bengal's Nadia district on Saturday, officials said.

The body of Sub-Inspector Suman Mondal was found at his rented accommodation in the Bagula area, they said.

 

Mondal was posted at the Bagula police outpost under the Hanskhali police station, they added.

He had been staying alone at the house for the last one and a half months. His body was found hanging from the ceiling, officials said.

The body was sent for post-mortem examination, an officer said.

"Though prima facie it appears that Mondal died by suicide, an investigation is underway to explore all angles," he said.

Mondal's colleagues said his behaviour appeared normal even a day before the incident.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
