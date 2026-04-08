Beed Police Constable Dies by Suicide; Investigation Launched

A police constable in Beed district tragically died by suicide, prompting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death and raising concerns about police welfare.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A 42-year-old police constable, Balkrishna Jaybhaye, was found dead in an apparent suicide in Majalgaon, Beed district.

The constable had previously served with the Beed Local Crime Branch and the Georai police station.

Police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the constable's death to determine the cause of the suicide.

The investigation aims to uncover any potential factors that may have contributed to the constable's decision.

A 42-year-old police constable allegedly killed himself by hanging at his residence in Majalgaon in Beed district on Wednesday, officials said.

The cause behind the deceased, identified as Balkrishna Jaybhaye, taking the extreme step is being investigated.

Jaybhaye had earlier worked with the Beed Local Crime Branch unit and in the Georai police station.

Police have initiated further investigation to determine the circumstances leading to the incident.