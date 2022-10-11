Putin's Rage Continues to Burn Kyiv

Six people were killed and 51 more were injured in Monday's strikes on Kyiv, the Ukraine capital.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country was 'dealing with terrorists' and accused Russia of targeting power facilities and civilians following the missile attacks.

Russian President Vladimir Putin says Monday's widespread Russian strikes on Ukraine are retaliation for Saturday's attack on a key bridge in Crimea.

Putin blames the bridge explosion on Ukraine and threatens more strikes in response to what he calls 'terrorist attacks'.

The attack on the bridge badly damaged the only link between Russia and occupied Crimea, a key route for Russian military supplies for the war.

Monday's explosions, which came shortly after 8:00 local time, were the largest such attacks in the Ukrainian capital in months.

The latest scenes from Putin's invasion of Ukraine:

IMAGE: A medical worker walks near a burned car after a Russian missile strike in central Kyiv. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

IMAGE: Cars on fire after a Russian missile attack in Kyiv. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

IMAGE: A driver looks at his car after it was burned by a Russian missile strike in central Kyiv. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

IMAGE: Cars burn after Russian missile strikes in central Kyiv. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

IMAGE: Cars burn after the missile strikes in central Kyiv. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

IMAGE: Emergency service personnel at the site of a blast in Kyiv. Photograph: Ed Ram/Getty Images

IMAGE: An injured woman helps a wounded man after they were hurt in a Russian missile strike in Kyiv. Photograph: Vladyslav Musiienko/Reuters

IMAGE: A rescuer helps an injured woman in Kyiv. Photograph: Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via Reuters

IMAGE: A Russian missile strike in central Kyiv. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

IMAGE: Residents look at suspected debris from a Russian missile in Kyiv. Photograph: Ed Ram/Getty Images

IMAGE: Debris on a street after a Russian missile strike in Kyiv. Photograph: Vladyslav Musiienko/Reuters

IMAGE: A civilian warehouse in Kyiv destroyed by a Russian missile strike. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

IMAGE: Emergency workers at the site of a morning Russian missile strike in central Kyiv. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

IMAGE: Emergency workers put a barricade at the site of a Russian missile blast overlooking the Dnipro river in the city centre in Kyiv. Photograph: Ed Ram/Getty Images

IMAGE: Law enforcement officers stand next to a public bus damaged by a Russian missile strike in Dnipro. Photograph: Mykola Synelnykov/Reuters

IMAGE: A building damaged by a Russian missile strike in Dnipro. Photograph: Mykola Synelnykov/Reuters

IMAGE: Rescuers work at a site of a residential building damaged by a Russian missile strike in Zaporizhzhia. Photograph: Reuters

IMAGE: Liubov Ivanivna, 69, who said she lost her thumb during a rocket strike and was taken to Stary Oskol in Russia where she spent a month for treatment, talks to a journalist in the newly recaptured town of Yarova in Donetsk region. Photograph: Zohra Bensemra/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com