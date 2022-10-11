News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Putin's Rage Continues to Burn Kyiv

Putin's Rage Continues to Burn Kyiv

By REDIFF NEWS BUREAU
October 11, 2022 12:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Six people were killed and 51 more were injured in Monday's strikes on Kyiv, the Ukraine capital.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country was 'dealing with terrorists' and accused Russia of targeting power facilities and civilians following the missile attacks.

Russian President Vladimir Putin says Monday's widespread Russian strikes on Ukraine are retaliation for Saturday's attack on a key bridge in Crimea.

Putin blames the bridge explosion on Ukraine and threatens more strikes in response to what he calls 'terrorist attacks'.

The attack on the bridge badly damaged the only link between Russia and occupied Crimea, a key route for Russian military supplies for the war.

Monday's explosions, which came shortly after 8:00 local time, were the largest such attacks in the Ukrainian capital in months.

The latest scenes from Putin's invasion of Ukraine:

IMAGE: A medical worker walks near a burned car after a Russian missile strike in central Kyiv. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Cars on fire after a Russian missile attack in Kyiv. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A driver looks at his car after it was burned by a Russian missile strike in central Kyiv. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Cars burn after Russian missile strikes in central Kyiv. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Cars burn after the missile strikes in central Kyiv. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Emergency service personnel at the site of a blast in Kyiv. Photograph: Ed Ram/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: An injured woman helps a wounded man after they were hurt in a Russian missile strike in Kyiv. Photograph: Vladyslav Musiienko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A rescuer helps an injured woman in Kyiv. Photograph: Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via Reuters

IMAGE: A Russian missile strike in central Kyiv. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Residents look at suspected debris from a Russian missile in Kyiv. Photograph: Ed Ram/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Debris on a street after a Russian missile strike in Kyiv. Photograph: Vladyslav Musiienko/Reuters

 

 

IMAGE: A civilian warehouse in Kyiv destroyed by a Russian missile strike. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Emergency workers at the site of a morning Russian missile strike in central Kyiv. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Emergency workers put a barricade at the site of a Russian missile blast overlooking the Dnipro river in the city centre in Kyiv. Photograph: Ed Ram/Getty Images

 

 

IMAGE: Law enforcement officers stand next to a public bus damaged by a Russian missile strike in Dnipro. Photograph: Mykola Synelnykov/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A building damaged by a Russian missile strike in Dnipro. Photograph: Mykola Synelnykov/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Rescuers work at a site of a residential building damaged by a Russian missile strike in Zaporizhzhia. Photograph: Reuters

 

IMAGE: Liubov Ivanivna, 69, who said she lost her thumb during a rocket strike and was taken to Stary Oskol in Russia where she spent a month for treatment, talks to a journalist in the newly recaptured town of Yarova in Donetsk region. Photograph: Zohra Bensemra/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS BUREAU
 
Print this article
Russia's Cruel Attacks In Zaporizhzhia
Russia's Cruel Attacks In Zaporizhzhia
What Will Putin Do Next, She Wonders
What Will Putin Do Next, She Wonders
Mr Putin, How Many More Have To Die?
Mr Putin, How Many More Have To Die?
'He's 80, but considers himself young'
'He's 80, but considers himself young'
Are IT stocks a good contrarian bet?
Are IT stocks a good contrarian bet?
World Cup: Kirsten part of Netherlands' coaching staff
World Cup: Kirsten part of Netherlands' coaching staff
Kohli's Day Off With Birthday Boy Hardik
Kohli's Day Off With Birthday Boy Hardik
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Ukraine: No End To The Destruction

Ukraine: No End To The Destruction

Leda Was Sleeping When The Missile Hit

Leda Was Sleeping When The Missile Hit

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances