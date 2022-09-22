News
What Will Putin Do Next, She Wonders

What Will Putin Do Next, She Wonders

By REDIFF NEWS BUREAU
September 22, 2022 06:22 IST
IMAGE: Galina Ivanenko, 77, sits in the central square in Izium. She never left the city because she was taking care of handicapped family members.
Izium was occupied by Russians since April 1, causing major destruction and death to the small city.
In recent weeks, Ukrainian forces reclaimed villages east and south of Kharkiv, as Russian forces have withdrawn from areas they occupied since early in the war. Photograph: Paula Bronstein /Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Oleg Belik, 55, walks by a destroyed hospital after getting medical care for his foot. Photograph: Paula Bronstein /Getty Images

 

IMAGE: A volunteer distributes food to residents in the town of Izium, recently liberated by Ukrainian forces. Photograph: Umit Bektas/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Destroyed houses and cars. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A man walks through the ruins of a building destroyed by recent shelling in the city of Kadiivka in the Luhansk region. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Men remove debris of a building destroyed by recent shelling. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers hold national flags over coffins with the bodies of Bohdan Senyshyn, Maksym Shpennyk and Ihor Kasianov, recently killed in battles against Russian troops during their funeral in Lviv. Photograph: Pavlo Palamarchuk/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A soldier gestures from a Bradley Fighting Vehicle. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Locals ride past an exploded missile on the main road in the town of Balakliia. Photograph: Umit Bektas/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A man stomps on a Russian flag in the town of Kupiansk. Photograph: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers repair a Russian tank captured during a counteroffensive operation near the Russian border in the Kharkiv region. Photograph: Sofiia Gatilova/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A member of the Ukrainian National Guard uses a metal detector to checking an area recently liberated from the Russians. Photograph: Sofiia Gatilova/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS BUREAU
 
Putin calls 300,000 reserve troops to join Ukraine war
After 202 days, Ukraine Recaptures Land
Putin's Army Suffers Setback in Kharkiv
Qutub row: Court dismisses intervention plea
NSCN, govt talks inconclusive, to resume on Thursday
PIX: Harmanpreet's century powers India to series win
Savarkar photo on Bharat Jodo Yatra banner in Kerala!
The War Against Coronavirus

Mr Putin, How Many More Have To Die?

Mr Putin, How Many More Have To Die?

'Ukraine situation will very likely worsen'

'Ukraine situation will very likely worsen'

