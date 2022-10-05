Ukraine: No End To The Destruction

When will Vladimir Putin end this war and its devastation?

IMAGE: A bridge destroyed by a Russian missile strike in Svyatohirsk in the Donetsk region. Photograph: Zohra Bensemra/Reuters

IMAGE: Workers clear debris from a train depot hit by missiles in Kharkiv.

The attack also hit a power plant knocking out electricity to 18,000 residents of Kharkiv. Photograph: Paula Bronstein/Getty Images

IMAGE: A shell crater at a railway station in the recently liberated village of Kozacha Lopan in the Kharkiv region. Photograph: Vladyslav Musiienko/Reuters

IMAGE: Refugees flee over a destroyed bridge in Kupiansk.

The city has been successfully captured by Ukrainian forces pushing back the Russians.

Kupiansk district police say 24 bodies including 13 children and a pregnant woman were found, killed by the Russians, in a civilian convoy on September 25. Photograph: Paula Bronstein/Getty Images

IMAGE: A man clears glass from his shop in Kupiansk. Photograph: Paula Bronstein/Getty Images

IMAGE: An aerial view of destroyed buildings in Izium.

Izium is still without electricity and water after the town was liberated by Ukrainian forces. Photograph: Paula Bronstein/Getty Images

IMAGE: Oleksandr Ibrahimov, 56, a security guard working for 35 years at the House of Trade Unions, found a sunflower growing amongst the wreckage while clearing debris on the rooftop of the building in Kharkiv. Photograph: Paula Bronstein/Getty Images

IMAGE: Lyudmiyla, 64, who sheltered for weeks in the basement of the Lavra monastery complex that belongs to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate with scores of other Ukrainians, speaks to journalists outside the church in Svyatohirsk in the Donetsk region. Photograph: Zohra Bensemra/Reuters

IMAGE: The damage done after a missile strike hit a public transport depot in Dnipro. Photograph: Synelnykov/Reuters

IMAGE: A destroyed church in the village of Dolyna in the Donetsk region. Photograph: Vladyslav Musiienko/Reuters

IMAGE: Neighbours embrace each other after they return to the liberated village of Kamianka in the Kharkiv region. Photograph: Vladyslav Musiienko/Reuters

IMAGE: A destroyed house in the village of Dolyna, Donetsk region. Photograph: Vladyslav Musiienko/Reuters

IMAGE: A destroyed grain storage facility in the liberated village of Kamianka in the Kharkiv region. Photograph: Vladyslav Musiienko/Reuters

IMAGE: Women appeal for humanitarian aid in Izium. Photograph: Paula Bronstein/Getty Images

IMAGE: Volunteers place the bodies of those killed at a site of a civilian convoy, which Ukrainian security say, was hit by Russian shelling near the village of Kurylivka in the Kharkiv region. Photograph: Vitalii Hnidyi/Reuters

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers attend a joint drills of armed forces, national guard and border guard at the border with Belarus in the Chernihiv region. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

IMAGE: A Ukrainian mechanic test drives a repaired Russian tank in a wooded area outside Kharkiv.

Mechanics are repairing captured Russian tanks that were damaged in battle so that they can be used by the Ukrainian military against the enemy. Photograph: Paula Bronstein/Getty Images

IMAGE: Soldiers dismount a cannon from a captured Russian armoured personnel carrier near Izium. Photograph: Vladyslav Musiienko/Reuters

IMAGE: The turret of a tank which was detroyed during the fighting in Donesk. Photograph: Zohra Bensemra/Reuters

IMAGE: A T-72 Avenger tank, that, according to a Ukrainian government official, was bought with money raised by Czech citizens through crowd-funding and which will soon be sent to the Ukrai1nian army to help it defend against Russia's invasion, is pictured in this undated handout photo. Photograph: Ukrainian Defence Ministry/Handout via Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com