Rediff.com  » News » Mr Putin, How Many More Have To Die In Ukraine?

Mr Putin, How Many More Have To Die In Ukraine?

By REDIFF NEWS BUREAU
September 21, 2022 12:39 IST
Days after Prime Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi and China's President Xi Jinping expressed their concerns about the war in Ukraine with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the SCO summit in Samarkhand, the tyrant of the Kremlin has raised the military stakes in the conflict.

Putin has announced a partial military mobilisation in Russia, saying, 'West has crossed the line. West is calling to weaken, divide and destroy Russia.'

The West 'wants to destroy our country', Putin declared in a pre-recorded video speech, and claimed the West had tried to 'turn Ukraine's people into cannon fodder'.

Meanwhile, the authorities in pro-Russian areas in Ukraine say they will conduct a referendum this weekend to merge with Russia, a move condemned by France and Turkey on Tuesday night.

Caution: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

 

IMAGE: Members of Ukrainian emergency services seen during the exhumation of over 440 bodies discovered in the town of Izium, recently liberated by Ukrainian armed forces, in the Kharkiv region. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers with the body of a brother-in-arms exhumed in the village of Kozacha Lopan. Photograph: Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Members of Ukrainian emergency services, the local police and experts work at the site of the mass burial in Izium. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier weeps next to a coffin with the body of Olga Simonova, who quit Russia in 2014 to fight for Ukraine and was recently killed by Russian troops in the Donetsk region, at her funeral in Kyiv. Photograph: Vladyslav Misiienko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A soldier sits inside a tank at a position near a frontline in Donetsk region. Photograph: Reuters

 

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldier Tetyana Dovgopola is helped by her husband Andrij Dovgopolyi as she jumps out their squad's BM21 Grad multiple rocket launcher at a position near the frontline in the Mykolaiv region. Photograph: Umit Bektas/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A woman walks past a destroyed building in Izium. Photograph: Umit Bektas/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Firefighters extinguish a fire in Donetsk. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A woman takes a picture inside the basement of a building, which Ukrainian authorities say was a makeshift Russian prison and torture chamber in the village of Kozacha Lopan in the Kharkiv region. Photograph: Viktoriia Yakymenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A destroyed bridge over the Siverskyi Donets river in Izium. Photograph: Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A sapper checks an area as rescuers work at a residential building damaged by a Russian military strike. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: An Ukrainian soldier treats local residents to apples. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS BUREAU
 
