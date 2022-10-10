News
Rediff.com  » News » Russia's Cruel Attacks In Zaporizhzhia

Russia's Cruel Attacks In Zaporizhzhia

By REDIFF NEWS BUREAU
October 10, 2022 12:42 IST
After Ukraine made significant military gains in the east and south of the country, taking back areas held by Russia during the nearly eighth month-long war, Russia struck back on Sunday with a brutal flurry of missile strikes at residential buildings in Zaporizhzhia.

Caution: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

IMAGE: A residential building devastated by a Russian missile strike in Zaporizhzhia. Photograph: Reuters

 

IMAGE: Distressed local residents in a residential area struck by a Russian missile in Zaporizhzhia. Photograph: Reuters

 

IMAGE: A residential building damaged by a Russian missile strike in Zaporizhzhia. Photograph: Reuters

 

IMAGE: Rescuers work at a residential building destroyed by a Russian missile strike in Zaporizhzhia. Photograph: Reuters

 

IMAGE: Rescuers carry a civilian found dead in a residential area devastated by a Russian missile strike in Zaporizhzhia. Photograph: Reuters

 

IMAGE: Body bags with victims are placed outside a residential building destroyed by a Russian missile strike in Zaporizhzhia. Photograph: Reuters

 

IMAGE: Rescuers carry a person out of a residential building damaged by a Russian missile strike in Zaporizhzhia. Photograph: Reuters

 

IMAGE: Rescuers carry an injured resident at the site of a residential building damaged by a Russian missile strike in Zaporizhzhia. Photograph: Reuters

IMAGE: A demining specialist of Ukraine's emergency services stands next to part of an intercepted Russian missile stuck in a residential building in Kharkiv. Photograph: Vitalii Hnidyi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Demining specialists carry part of an intercepted Russian missile from a residential building in Kharkiv. Photograph: Vitalii Hnidyi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A calendar showing Russian President Vladimir Putin on sale on a street in central Kyiv, October 7, 2022. The merchandise is from destroyed Russian military hardware. Photograph: Ed Ram/Getty Images
 

IMAGE: A fire burns on the Kerch bridge over the Kerch Strait in Crimea. Photograph: Reuters

 

IMAGE: An aerial view the road between Kharkiv and Izium after a bridge was destroyed during fighting between Ukrainian and occupying Russian forces. Photograph: Carl Court/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: A destroyed Russian tank in Borova in the Kharkiv region, which was recently retaken by the Ukrainian armed forces. Photograph: Vitalii Hnidyi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Residents push their bicycles on a makeshift bridge over the Borova river in Borova. Photograph: Vitalii Hnidyi/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS BUREAU
 
What Will Putin Do Next, She Wonders
Mr Putin, How Many More Have To Die?
Putin's Army Suffers Setback in Kharkiv
Fadnavis will take away Shinde's chair: Sena leader
'His demise pains me': Prez, PM condole Yadav's death
Two to tango: The Shreyas-Ishan bonding!
Sumbul Or Gori: Who Gets Your VOTE?
