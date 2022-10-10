Russia's Cruel Attacks In Zaporizhzhia

After Ukraine made significant military gains in the east and south of the country, taking back areas held by Russia during the nearly eighth month-long war, Russia struck back on Sunday with a brutal flurry of missile strikes at residential buildings in Zaporizhzhia.

Caution: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

IMAGE: A residential building devastated by a Russian missile strike in Zaporizhzhia. Photograph: Reuters

IMAGE: Distressed local residents in a residential area struck by a Russian missile in Zaporizhzhia. Photograph: Reuters

IMAGE: A residential building damaged by a Russian missile strike in Zaporizhzhia. Photograph: Reuters

IMAGE: Rescuers work at a residential building destroyed by a Russian missile strike in Zaporizhzhia. Photograph: Reuters

IMAGE: Rescuers carry a civilian found dead in a residential area devastated by a Russian missile strike in Zaporizhzhia. Photograph: Reuters

IMAGE: Body bags with victims are placed outside a residential building destroyed by a Russian missile strike in Zaporizhzhia. Photograph: Reuters

IMAGE: Rescuers carry a person out of a residential building damaged by a Russian missile strike in Zaporizhzhia. Photograph: Reuters

IMAGE: Rescuers carry an injured resident at the site of a residential building damaged by a Russian missile strike in Zaporizhzhia. Photograph: Reuters

IMAGE: A demining specialist of Ukraine's emergency services stands next to part of an intercepted Russian missile stuck in a residential building in Kharkiv. Photograph: Vitalii Hnidyi/Reuters

IMAGE: Demining specialists carry part of an intercepted Russian missile from a residential building in Kharkiv. Photograph: Vitalii Hnidyi/Reuters

IMAGE: A calendar showing Russian President Vladimir Putin on sale on a street in central Kyiv, October 7, 2022. The merchandise is from destroyed Russian military hardware. Photograph: Ed Ram/Getty Images

IMAGE: A fire burns on the Kerch bridge over the Kerch Strait in Crimea. Photograph: Reuters

IMAGE: An aerial view the road between Kharkiv and Izium after a bridge was destroyed during fighting between Ukrainian and occupying Russian forces. Photograph: Carl Court/Getty Images

IMAGE: A destroyed Russian tank in Borova in the Kharkiv region, which was recently retaken by the Ukrainian armed forces. Photograph: Vitalii Hnidyi/Reuters

IMAGE: Residents push their bicycles on a makeshift bridge over the Borova river in Borova. Photograph: Vitalii Hnidyi/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com