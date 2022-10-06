Ukrainian civilians bear the cruel brunt of Vladmir Putin's senseless war.

IMAGE: Leda Buzinna, 56, sits inside her home that was seriously damaged by shelling when two S-300 missiles hit a rural neighborhood on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 outside of Kramatorsk district in Krasnotorka.

Leda has facial injuries that were treated in a local hospital and she was released, her husband injured his leg in the attack.

They have been living in the home for 18 years.

Leda was sleeping when the missile hit their bedroom. Photograph: Paula Bronstein/Getty Images

IMAGE: A man helps fix the roof that was seriously damaged by the two S-300 missiles in Krasnotorka. Photograph: Paula Bronstein/Getty Images

IMAGE: A newly mobilised Russian reservist fires a rocket-propelled grenade launcher during training in the Donetsk region, Russian-controlled Ukraine. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

IMAGE: A member of the Ukrainian national guard prepares shells for a D-30 howitzer near the frontline in the Kharkiv region. Photograph: Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/Reuters

IMAGE: The soldiers load shells onto a D-30 howitzer. Photograph: Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/Reuters

IMAGE: The soldiers fire the howitzer in the direction of the Russian troops. Photograph: Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/Reuters

IMAGE: A resident receives humanitarian aid in the recently liberated town of Lyman, Donetsk region. Photograph: Zohra Bensemra/Reuters

IMAGE: Illia Yerlash, an Ukranian army officer gestures as he stands among the remains of a school destroyed during the fighting in the town of Lyman. Photograph: Zohra Bensemra/Reuters

IMAGE: Destroyed Russian tanks and armoured vehicles in Lyman. Photograph: Zohra Bensemra/Reuters

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers drive past a blasted van in which, according to Ukrainian military officers, a Russian army unit was speeding in retreat last weekend toward Lyman. Photograph: Zohra Bensemra/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/ Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com