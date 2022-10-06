News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Leda Was Sleeping When The Missile Hit

Leda Was Sleeping When The Missile Hit

By Rediff News Bureau
October 06, 2022 17:11 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ukrainian civilians bear the cruel brunt of Vladmir Putin's senseless war.

IMAGE: Leda Buzinna, 56, sits inside her home that was seriously damaged by shelling when two S-300 missiles hit a rural neighborhood on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 outside of Kramatorsk district in Krasnotorka.
Leda has facial injuries that were treated in a local hospital and she was released, her husband injured his leg in the attack.
They have been living in the home for 18 years.
Leda was sleeping when the missile hit their bedroom. Photograph: Paula Bronstein/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: A man helps fix the roof that was seriously damaged by the two S-300 missiles in Krasnotorka. Photograph: Paula Bronstein/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: A newly mobilised Russian reservist fires a rocket-propelled grenade launcher during training in the Donetsk region, Russian-controlled Ukraine. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

 

IMAGE: A member of the Ukrainian national guard prepares shells for a D-30 howitzer near the frontline in the Kharkiv region. Photograph: Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The soldiers load shells onto a D-30 howitzer. Photograph: Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The soldiers fire the howitzer in the direction of the Russian troops. Photograph: Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A resident receives humanitarian aid in the recently liberated town of Lyman, Donetsk region. Photograph: Zohra Bensemra/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Illia Yerlash, an Ukranian army officer gestures as he stands among the remains of a school destroyed during the fighting in the town of Lyman. Photograph: Zohra Bensemra/Reuters
 

 

IMAGE: Destroyed Russian tanks and armoured vehicles in Lyman. Photograph: Zohra Bensemra/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers drive past a blasted van in which, according to Ukrainian military officers, a Russian army unit was speeding in retreat last weekend toward Lyman. Photograph: Zohra Bensemra/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/ Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff News Bureau
 
Print this article
Ukraine: No End To The Destruction
Ukraine: No End To The Destruction
'Gorbachev let the Soviet empire die'
'Gorbachev let the Soviet empire die'
'Russia is US's most acute security threat worldwide'
'Russia is US's most acute security threat worldwide'
Malegaon blast: Pragya Thakur appears before court
Malegaon blast: Pragya Thakur appears before court
Pretorius ruled out of ODIs against India, T20 WC
Pretorius ruled out of ODIs against India, T20 WC
Patidar MLA who quit Congress joins BJP in Gujarat
Patidar MLA who quit Congress joins BJP in Gujarat
Recipe: Paruppu Usili
Recipe: Paruppu Usili
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Why Putin Is Threatening A Nuclear War

Why Putin Is Threatening A Nuclear War

Time To Take Putin's Nuclear Threats Seriously!

Time To Take Putin's Nuclear Threats Seriously!

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances