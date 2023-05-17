News
Putin Bombards Kyiv With Missiles

Putin Bombards Kyiv With Missiles

By REDIFF NEWS
May 17, 2023 12:10 IST
Tuesday was the eighth time this month that Russia targeted Kyiv.

18 missiles of different types were fired at the Ukrainian capital in a short space of time.

Ukraine said it shot down hypersonic missiles fired at Kyiv. On Tuesday evening, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said Moscow had not fired as many of the Kinzhal missiles as Kyiv had claimed to have shot down.

Scenes from Kyiv after Russia's missile storm.

 

IMAGE: Russian missiles explode over Kyiv, here and below. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

IMAGE: Traces of the explosions are seen in the sky over. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Firefighters work at the site of a parking area damaged by the remains of Russian missiles in Kyiv. Photograph: Pavlo Petrov/Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kyiv/Handout via Reuters

 

IMAGE: A flash from the explosion of a missile illuminates the city. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
