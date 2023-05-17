Putin Bombards Kyiv With Missiles

Tuesday was the eighth time this month that Russia targeted Kyiv.
18 missiles of different types were fired at the Ukrainian capital in a short space of time.
Ukraine said it shot down hypersonic missiles fired at Kyiv. On Tuesday evening, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said Moscow had not fired as many of the Kinzhal missiles as Kyiv had claimed to have shot down.
Scenes from Kyiv after Russia's missile storm.
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com