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Drug And Arms Smuggling Module Unearthed In Punjab

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 21, 2026 11:39 IST

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Punjab Police have successfully dismantled a drug and arms smuggling ring, arresting two individuals and seizing a significant quantity of heroin and weapons, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat cross-border crime.

Photograph: Kind courtesy SAS Nagar Police/X

IMAGE: Photograph: Kind courtesy SAS Nagar Police/X

Key Points

  • Punjab Police dismantle a drug and arms smuggling module, arresting two suspects.
  • Authorities seized 5.5 kg of heroin, four pistols, and 10 cartridges.
  • The arrested individuals were reportedly in contact with cross-border smugglers.
  • An investigation is ongoing to identify the network's forward and backward linkages.

Punjab Police's Counter Intelligence wing in Amritsar unearthed a drug and illegal arms smuggling module with the arrest of two persons and recovery of 5.5 kg of heroin, a top police officer said on Thursday.

Arms And Drugs Seized In Punjab Smuggling Bust

Punjab Police also recovered four pistols and 10 cartridges from them, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said.

 

"Preliminary investigation reveals that the arrested accused were in contact with cross-border smuggler and had received arms/ammunition consignments for further distribution in Punjab," Yadav said on X.

A case has been registered in Amritsar.

Further investigation is underway to establish forward and backward linkages of this network and to identify other associates connected to this module, he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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