Two Arrested in Punjab Drug Bust, Heroin Seized

Punjab Police successfully dismantled a cross-border drug smuggling module, arresting two individuals and seizing a significant quantity of heroin, disrupting drug trafficking networks.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Punjab Police arrested two individuals involved in cross-border drug smuggling.

Authorities seized 4.13 kg of heroin during the operation.

The arrested individuals had prior criminal records under the NDPS Act and Arms Act.

Investigations revealed direct links to Europe-based handlers and jailed operatives.

Further arrests and recoveries are expected as the investigation continues.

The Punjab Police has busted a cross-border drug smuggling module, arresting two people and recovering 4.13 kg of heroin, a top officer said on Sunday.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said both have prior criminal involvement under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Arms Act.

Those arrested have been identified as Atish Suman, 22, a resident of Palahi Gate in Phagwara, Kapurthala, and Sawinder Singh, alias Sundri, 28, a resident of village Boparai Kalan in Amritsar.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were in direct contact with Europe-based handlers and jailed operatives, facilitating cross-border drug smuggling and distributing consignments across Majha and Doaba regions, he said.

Details of the Arrests and Seizures

Amritsar Commissioner of Police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said Atish Suman was arrested with 220 grams of heroin on him.

Further interrogation led to the recovery of an additional 670 grams of heroin, he said.

The commissioner said at Suman's instance, police also arrested his associate, Sawinder Singh, from whom a major recovery of 3.24 kg was made.

The investigation is on, and more arrests and recoveries are likely in the coming days, he added.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the NDPS Act at Sultanwind Police Station in Amritsar.