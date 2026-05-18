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Home  » News » Punjab Police Uncovers Arms, Drug Smuggling Operation

Punjab Police Uncovers Arms, Drug Smuggling Operation

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 18, 2026 13:15 IST

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Punjab Police dismantled a major drug and arms smuggling module, arresting one suspect and recovering a significant amount of heroin and sophisticated pistols, disrupting a key trafficking network.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Punjab Police arrests suspect linked to firearms and narcotics trafficking.
  • Authorities recovered seven sophisticated pistols and 2.1 kg of heroin.
  • The accused was in contact with a foreign-based smuggler.
  • Investigation underway to identify other associates involved in the network.

Punjab Police on Monday arrested a suspect linked with an alleged firearms and narcotics trafficking module, and recovered seven sophisticated pistols and 2.1 kg of heroin from his possession, a top official said on Monday.

Drug and Arms Smuggling Module Dismantled

"In a major breakthrough, Amritsar Commissionerate Police dismantles a drug and illegal arms smuggling module, arrests one accused and recovers 2.1 kg Heroin along with seven sophisticated pistols," Director General of Police, Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said on X.

 

Investigation Details

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused was in contact with a foreign-based smuggler through virtual numbers and was receiving consignments of drugs and firearms for distribution in Punjab, the DGP said.

Ongoing Investigation

A case has been registered at a police station in Amritsar, and further investigation is underway to establish forward and backward linkages of this network and identify other associates involved, he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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