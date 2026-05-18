Punjab Police Uncovers Arms, Drug Smuggling Operation

Punjab Police dismantled a major drug and arms smuggling module, arresting one suspect and recovering a significant amount of heroin and sophisticated pistols, disrupting a key trafficking network.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Punjab Police arrests suspect linked to firearms and narcotics trafficking.

Authorities recovered seven sophisticated pistols and 2.1 kg of heroin.

The accused was in contact with a foreign-based smuggler.

Investigation underway to identify other associates involved in the network.

Punjab Police on Monday arrested a suspect linked with an alleged firearms and narcotics trafficking module, and recovered seven sophisticated pistols and 2.1 kg of heroin from his possession, a top official said on Monday.

Drug and Arms Smuggling Module Dismantled

"In a major breakthrough, Amritsar Commissionerate Police dismantles a drug and illegal arms smuggling module, arrests one accused and recovers 2.1 kg Heroin along with seven sophisticated pistols," Director General of Police, Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said on X.

Investigation Details

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused was in contact with a foreign-based smuggler through virtual numbers and was receiving consignments of drugs and firearms for distribution in Punjab, the DGP said.

Ongoing Investigation

A case has been registered at a police station in Amritsar, and further investigation is underway to establish forward and backward linkages of this network and identify other associates involved, he added.